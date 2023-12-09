Birthday: Akpabio committed to welfare of Nigerians – Dafinone

Senate President, Akpabio

By Paul Olayemi

The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has congratulated the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio on his 61st birthday.

Dafinone in a goodwill message lauded the President of the Senate, whose life has been an inspirational story of providence, courage, and forthrightness in championing the causes of his people and the unity and progress of Nigeria.

Senator Dafinone said the celebrant has distinguished himself as a Nigerian with a vast leadership experience, having served as a two-time Governor of Akwa-ibom State, Minority Leader of the Senate, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and now President of the Senate.

He noted that Senator Akpabio has contributed significantly to the growth of the legislature in Nigeria and distinguished himself overtime in the service of our nation — in various capacities and at various levels as a patriot.

Dafinone prayed that the Almighty God, in his infinite wisdom, grace, and protection, continues to guide the President of the Senate in his remaining journey’s through life.

“As the Senate President, Senator Akpabio has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, fostering unity and cooperation among his colleagues while championing the cause of good governance.

“His remarkable ability to navigate complex issues and find common ground has undoubtedly contributed to the growth and stability of our legislative arm.

“Beyond his political endeavors, Senator Akpabio has consistently displayed deep compassion for the less privileged, actively engaging in philanthropic activities that uplift the lives of many. His benevolent spirit and commitment to the welfare of the people have endeared him to countless Nigerians.

“As we join in the celebration of Senator Godswill Akpabio’s 61st birthday, let us reflect on his remarkable journey and express our sincere gratitude God for his service to our great nation. May this special day be filled with joy, love, and cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

“Once again, I extend my warmest wishes on behalf of the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on this auspicious occasion. May the years ahead be filled with good health, continued success, and the fulfillment of all your aspirations,” Senator Dafinone said.