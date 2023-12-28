BIPC, INDASSOL partner to generate power in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue Investment and Property Company Limited, BIPC, is to partner INDASSOL to build a five-megawatts power generation plant to serve the company and other government agencies in the state.

When executed, the project would also cut down the cost of energy consumed by the company and the benefiting agencies.

The decision for the project was reached during a strategic partnership meeting held recently between the Managing Director of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha and representatives of INDASSOL which included Mr. Murat Cengiz, Mr. Ahmet Garipagaolu, Dr. Vincent Dogo, Mr. Jude Pendragon, and Mr. Victor Theophilus.

According to a statement by the Managing Director, Thursday in Makurdi, “the plant when completed will provide energy to the company with the surplus sold to some government agencies in the state.”

Dr. Asemakaha emphasized the company’s commitment to “pursuing innovative solutions that can contribute to the economic growth of the state from $5.8m GDP to $8 million” adding that “the five megawatts will be test run in the corporate headquarters of BIPC.”

Representatives of INDASSOL had earlier expressed their interest in providing BIPC Steam and Gas Turbine Power Plant and even suggested expanding the power generation for commercial purposes in the state.

The company also urged the BIPC to consider venturing into the power generation business as a participant for the state in the deregulated power sector that gives states rights to own their power plants.

The statement noted that the partnership was aimed at addressing the pressing need for power supply and to explore the opportunities in the various sectors such as exploration, oil and gas and road construction.

“By collaborating with INDASSOL, BIPC intends to harness the expertise and resources of both entities to drive economic development and positively impact the state,” the statement added.