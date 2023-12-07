Biden, wife condemn Las Vegas campus shooting

President Joe Biden and wife, Jill

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have condemned the shooting at the Las Vegas campus of the University of Nevada (UNLV), which left three people killed on Wednesday morning.

The gunman, described as a white former college professor in his 60s, was killed in a shootout with police.

The police have not identified the victims, but US media reports say that none were students.

According to report, the campus, about two miles from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

The gunman, identified as Anthony Polito, is said to have applied for a position at the university.

Speaking on the shooting, Biden, in a statement by the White House, said, “Yesterday, in Austin and San Antonio, at least six people were killed and several more injured by a gunman—leaving families devastated and communities forever changed.

“And just hours ago, the University of Nevada at Las Vegas became the latest college campus to be terrorized by a horrific act of gun violence, and the community is still awaiting information on casualties,” he added.

The statement reads, “Jill and I join citizens across our nation in praying for the families of our fallen and for those who were injured during these latest acts of senseless violence. We are also grateful for the courageous work of law enforcement, who risked their own safety to bring an end to these deadly shooting sprees.

“Federal law enforcement officials are on the ground working with state and local law enforcement in both states, and I have directed that all necessary support be provided to assist in the investigations and support these communities.

“This year alone, our nation has experienced more than 600 mass shootings and approximately 40,000 deaths due to gun violence. This is not normal, and we can never let it become normal.

“For all the action we have taken since I’ve been president, the epidemic of gun violence we face demands that we do even more. But we cannot do more without Congress.

“Republican lawmakers must join with Democrats in Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, pass a national red flag law, enact universal background checks, require the safe storage of guns, and advance other commonsense measures that will help stem the tide of gun violence.

“And together, we must do more to prevent more families and more communities like Austin, San Antonio, and Las Vegas from being ripped apart by gun violence.”