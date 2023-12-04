Bichi thwarted coup attempts during Buhari’s tenure — Fani-Kayode defends DSS boss

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode

By Idowu Bankole

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has praised the Director General of the Department of State Secret Service, DSS, Mallam Yusuf Magaji Bichi, over his role in protecting Nigeria’s democracy, especially during the last administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fani-Kayode noted this while responding to a tweet criticising the DSS boss over the recent operation of the state security agency, credited to Jackson Ude.

Fani-Kayode in a tweet, described the secret police boss as “A hard-working and decent man, and a dedicated servant of the Nigerian state.”

The former minister challenged Jackson Ude to prove all allegations against Bichi in a competent court and before Nigerians promising his safety.

He wrote, “The allegations that were made by @jacksonpbnagainst the DG @OfficialDSSNG, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, are FALSE.”

“I challenge him to come to Nigeria and go to the courts to prove all he has said against a hard-working & decent man and a dedicated servant of the Nigerian state.

“If he chooses to come, once on Nigerian soil, I will personally guarantee his safety.

“Permit me to add the following. Had it not been for Bichi and his DSS, Boko Haram and ISWAP would have taken Abuja years ago and democracy may well have been brought to an end by mutinous soldiers during the tenure of

@MBuhari.

“He, in collaboration with the leadership of the other intelligence agencies and the military of those days, exposed and thwarted many coup attempts and ensured that the Islamist terrorists were repelled and contained.

“For this, his laudable efforts in the fight against corruption and so much more we should commend him rather than vilify him.

Fani-Kayode cautions Mr Ude, saying Bichi doesn’t play politics but is committed to the Nigerian state

“I urge my brother @jacksonpbn to sheath his sword and view this matter from the prism of patriotism rather than partisan politics.”

“Anyone who knows him well will tell you that Bichi is not a politician and neither does he play politics.

He is a total and complete professional and a deeply religious man who is completely committed to democracy and the stability of the Nigerian state.”

“I am proud to say that there are some institutions and individuals that are still worth defending in Nigeria. Bichi and the DSS are among them.”