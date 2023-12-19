Bible reveals dreams as means of communication to mankind – Longe

By Prince Okafor

The bible reveals dreams as a means of communicating to mankind on various issues.

This was the summary of the Lead Coach at The Dreamer’s Corner, Oti Longe, in his book, “Dreams As God’s Love Language” a biblical guide to interpreting dreams, set to be launch.

The various issues according to the book ranges from marriage to business, governance, economic insights, spiritual impartations and encounters.

In the book, Longe noted that dreams are colourful reflections of God’s love to mankind, where he delivers timely instructions and insights for real life situations.

“Today, dreams are perceived as rather mysterious, and not many are able to decode the messages they convey.”

The author shared that the bible also provides templates for decoding dreams, and such templates are necessary for making the most of one’s spiritual journey.

These biblical templates along with other key concepts on interpreting dreams have been penciled down in the book.

Longe, through the instrumentality of the book, hopes to set many on an independent journey where they can interpret their own dreams and leverage divinely revealed information.