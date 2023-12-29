Betta Edu receives Cross River State Govt most outstanding public service award

*thanks President Tinubu, dedicates award to victims of humanitarian crises

Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has been conferred with an outstanding public service award by the Cross River State Government.

At the presentation ceremony held at Diamond Hall, Transcorp Hotels, Calabar, the state Governor, Senator Bassey Otu who presented the Award to the Minister described her as ‘the jewel of the Crown’ and an outstanding daughter of Cross River state serving Nigeria at the national level diligently.

The Governor said Dr. Edu has distinguished herself in every assignment given to her, saying her contributions to the social economic and political development of Cross River State and Nigeria can not be overemphasized.

He described the Cross River State Recognition of Excellence awards as one of its kind to encourage those coming behind to emulate good leaders by contributing their quota to the state and nation building.

Otu said the grand reception was a new dawn in the history of Cross River State.

“It’s the dawn of a new era in the history of Cross River State where eminent sons and daughters who are serving at the federal level in their different capacities are recognised.

“They have been part of the state development agenda with distinguished human resources that has put the state growth trajectory at the national level.

“The essence of the award is to add value and encourage others to render selfless service to Cross River State and Nigeria.

“Dr Betta is our ‘Jewel of the Crown’ from Cross River State. She is Cross River state export to the world. she has been making the state proud, and we are proud of what she’s doing at the centre

and for being an illustrious daughter of Cross River State and for your commitment to nation building, you are recognised, “Otu added.

Governor further said that “the unity of Cross River State is sacrosanct and place uppermost in this government which is a people first Government, because everybody is a stakeholder in the affairs of the state irrespective of religion, tribes and ethnic differences. He thanked President Bola Tinubu for appointing great Cross Riverians into strategic places in Government at the National, reassuring him that he will see the difference as Cross Riverians are hard workers.

Responding, the Minister described the award as “Very Close to My Heart and a challenge to do more in reducing poverty and humanitarian crises in Nigeria, in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda”

“I dedicate this award to all Nigerians who are facing humanitarian challenges and assure them that solution is here under President Tinubu’s. The president’s commitment to lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty is unprecedented.

“I want to most respectfully appreciate Mr President for giving me this opportunity to serve at the national level, same appreciation goes to my dear Governor, His Excellency Senator Bassey Edet Otu for organising this award and for all the support”. Dr. Edu further said.

Others who received the distinguished service awards include Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Jane Inyang, Minister for Sports, Senator John Owan Enoh, Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major Gen. Emmauel Udiandeye and six serving Assistant Inspector-General of Police who are indigenes of Cross River state.