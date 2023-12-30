Betta Edu, NCC boss rated Best Minister, Agency Head for 2023

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu and Aminu Maida, the EVC/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission have been recognised for their outstanding leadership in 2023.

According to an online survey conducted by TheNigerian, Edu and Maida emerged as the best minister and agency head respectively in the first six months of the current administration.

The organisers said it carried out an extensive analysis of the performances of all of President Bola Tinubu’s appointees and came up with 10 who were exceptional, outstanding and impactful.

The UK-based newspaper, however, said Edu and Maida were the overwhelming choice of its readers.

“As a company, we have always stood for integrity, equity and fairness. We believe in the unity and progress of our dear nation,” a statement said.

“In our bid to encourage government officials to do more, we carried out a thorough appraisal of the current administration and found 10 ministers and agency heads who have been up to the task.

“When put to vote by our readers, Dr Betti Edu and Aminu Maida were selected. It wasn’t much of a surprise. Both are the shining lights of this government.

“They have displayed humility, accountability, transparency, integrity and a deep understanding of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Edu has shown her doggedness and passion for the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria. She stands as a testament to unwavering dedication, compassion, and leadership.

“She is implementing some groundbreaking initiatives and interventions to better the lives of the common Nigerian, demonstrating an unwavering dedication and commitment to alleviating the plight of the poor, homeless and downtrodden.

“Meanwhile, in a short time, Maida’s extensive experience spanning across the telecommunication and payments industries is already yielding dividends. Known as an infrastructure man, he is overseeing rapid growth in the telecoms sector while ensuring Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) protection. “