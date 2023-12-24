Benue woman murdered by conmen, buried in shallow grave

By Peter Duru

A business woman in Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state identified as Mrs. Nguhemen Sesugh has been reportedly murdered by conmen who also buried her remains in a shallow grave.

It was gathered from a source in Gboko that the deceased who before her death traded in bags of rice was early in the week tricked by her murderers to their enclave in Kendev, Mbatie in Buruku LGA to purchase bags of unmilled rice.

According to the source, “Mrs. Sesugh was dealing in rice at the Gboko rice mill. And as usual with the business she received the call from her murderers that they have several bags of rice for sale.

“Not knowing that they were criminals, she went to make the purchase in the farm with about half a million Naira in Buruku LGA, but she never made it back.

“Since her disappearance, efforts to locate her were unsuccessful until a day ago when the investigation by security personnel led to the discovery of where she was buried in a shallow grave at Kendev village, Mbatie in Buruku LGA.

“Her body was already decomposing and the cash she took to make the purchases was also not found on her.

“The investigation also led to the arrest of some persons including two brothers, names withheld, who allegedly masterminded her murder in the village.

“Though the police are still investigating in order to get to the root of the matter.”

It was gathered that the decomposing body of the victim was immediately moved to her village, Tsambe in Vandeikya LGA of the state, by close family members and a former House of Representatives member from the area who accorded her proper burial.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive the report of the incident.

Vanguard News