Benue: Pro-Akume, Alia gladiators fight for soul of APC

By Peter Duru

All is not well with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State.

No thanks to the perceived rift between Governor Hyacinth Alia and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, the two leading gladiators whose power blocks have their knees on the neck of the party.

How it started

The crisis initially reared its ugly head on June 5 during the schemings that threw up Mr. Hyacinth Dajoh as Speaker of the House of Assembly.

The process that led to the emergence of Dajoh, who was the preferred candidate of Governor Alia, didn’t go without a fight from the preferred candidate of the SGF and former Media Aide, Mrs. Backy Orpin.

On the day of the election, after a prolonged undercurrent activities, Dajoh defeated Mrs. Orpin with two votes in a very tight race having polled 17 votes to Orpin’s15 votes.

The House election was witnessed by Governor Alia and some of his appointees including his Chief of Staff, Mr. Paul Biam and the APC leadership led by the State Chairman, Comrade Austin Agada.

Turning point

The Assembly leadership election marked the turning point in the relationship between Alia and his benefactor, Akume.

Right on the floor of the House, anxiety mounted and tension rose to boiling point leaving the supporters of both sides at the point of exchanging blows but for the quick intervention of some other political gladiators who saved the state the shame of having leaders engaging in a wrestling match in the full glare of the world.

Undoubtedly, after that election which generated so much bad blood and created a dichotomy between pro-Akume and pro-Alia camps, the Benue APC has never been the same again despite all cosmetic acts by leaders of both divides to shield their ill feelings from the public.

However, a few days ago, the bubble finally burst after the Benue State government came out with a list of Chairmen and members of the Local Government caretaker committees for 21 of the 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.

APC LG chairmen fire first salvo

The first salvo was fired by the 23 APC LGA chairmen. In a resolution at the end of their meeting, they took a swipe at Governor Alia who they accused of alienating stakeholders and leaders of the party by running a solo government without consulting party loyalists.

They “expressed worry and concern over the manner in which Governor Alia, who pilots the affairs of the state on the platform of the APC has refused to work with the leadership and members of the party right from the inception of his administration.”

The chairmen maintained that among other actions the recent composition of the 23 LG caretaker committees by the Governor was done without the input of relevant stakeholders, they said negated APC’s principles.

They also “frowned at the attitude of Governor Alia and the manner in which he has been unilaterally handling the affairs of the state without recourse to the party leadership and members who prepared a fertile ground for the political party on which platform he was handed the ticket ona platter of gold to run for the 2023 general election as the sixth democratically elected Governor of Benue State.”

They alleged that Alia’s action could be tantamount to anti-party, ingratitude, and a deliberate ploy to destroy the APC foundation and structure in the state.

The Forum resolved to “henceforth disassociate herself from the state and Local Government functions in the instance that the issues raised herein have not been addressed or positively looked into by the Governor.”

They also resolved to stage peaceful protests to the APC State Secretariat in Makurdi, the Benue State House of Assembly, Government House Makurdi, APC National Secretariat, and the Office of the SGF to register their grievances.

Alia’s aide attack party chairman

Irked by the allegations of APC LG chairmen against Governor Alia, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Mobilization and Empowerment, Mr. Moses Mkeenem, accused the State Chairman of the party, Comrade Austin Agada, of allegedly instigating the rebellion.

His words: “The State Chairman of the APC had on November 30, 2023 mobilized the 23 LG Chairmen of the party to protest against the appointment of LG Caretaker Committees because his preferred candidate in Ogbadibo LGA was not picked. Note that the person he nominated for the position of vice chairman was not a party member and has no voter’s card. All the appointed LG Caretaker Committees are all qualified and registered members of our great party, APC.

“As a leader of the party, Comrade Agada was supposed to use appropriate channels to seek redress even if he was aggrieved rather than resort to protest that will culminate into violence.

“Recall that this same Comrade Agada had instigated a crisis to mar the peaceful conduct of the speakership election of the 10th Benue Assembly, a misconduct he later apologized for and promised not to repeat. But Agada is at it again. He has been interfering with all activities even when such issues are not related to politics and within his purview just to cause a crisis.

“The youth wing of Benue State, therefore, call on Comrade Austin Agada to step aside for lack of leadership qualities so that a competent person will take over and pilot the affairs of the party effectively in order to foster peace, progress and unity .

“Again, the fallacy by the APC LG Chairmen instigated by Agada that Governor Alia is not working with the party is also unfortunate and condemnable. The Governor has been working round the clock to build the broom party as demonstrated in the full support he rendered during the recent stakeholders meeting of the APC in the state.

“Agada is not a Deputy Governor of Benue State, he cannot be an alternative to the Governor and as such should not be running a parallel administration.”

Crisis gets messier

The crisis got messier a day later when the APC, in a statement, by its Publicity Secretary, Daniel Ihomun, claimed that it had uncovered plots by unnamed officials of the Benue State Government to allegedly stage protests against President Bola Tinubu, the SGF, Senator Akume and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The party claimed that the protest was aimed at stopping the President from assenting to the recent resolution of the Senate stopping the release of funds to Local Government Caretaker Committees in any state of the Federation.

Ihomun said the plot was “deeply hatched and their first experimental step was the call on the Party Chairman in the State, Comrade Austin Agada to resign without advancing any genuine reason.”

He continued: “The party views this act of sabotage as portending grave danger to the unity of the state and the party, as people who claim APC membership and are working under an APC state government would undermine their President, the Senate President and the SGF in an open protest in their quest to stifle the hands of government on a matter of law.

“Much as the organizers are free to express themselves, taking steps that would embarrass the President and his administration are unacceptable and must be halted.

“The party therefore calls on the Inspector General of Police and the Benue State Commissioner of Police to closely monitor this planned protest which may wear a semblance of solidarity march but with a sinister motive.

“The party equally calls on the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia to monitor the activities of unscrupulous elements around his government who are using his name to perpetrate acts that are capable of plunging the state into anarchy that would necessitate the declaration of a state of emergency.

“All security agencies in the state are enjoined to be on alert to check the activities of this group that seems to undermine the peace of the state and is hellbent on planting divisive tendencies.”

Battle taken to Assembly

While the crisis continued to fester, the supremacy fight resurfaced in the State Assembly after 15 members of the House who were on the side of Mrs. Becky Orpin during the speakership election were denied the first set of official cars that were procured for the Assembly by the state government. The move worsened the fragile peace in the House.

The crisis was further exacerbated last Monday when three months suspension was slammed on four members of the House known as leaders of the Group of 22 or G-22, who are not comfortable with the worsening crisis in the party and allegedly kicked against the inauguration of the LG Caretaker Committees for the 21 LGA.

Why we suspended lawmakers – Majority leader

Advancing reasons for the suspension of the lawmakers, the House Majority Leader, Saater Tiseer, said they were hammered for engaging in acts of sabotage against the House.

Those suspended were Mr. Solomon Gyila, representing Gwer West State Constituency; Douglass Akya of Makurdi South; Dyako Ashwa of Konshisha state constituency; and Anthony Agom of Okpokwu state Constituency.

The motion for their suspension was moved by the Majority Leader and seconded by Mr. Peter Ipusu representing Katsina-Ala West State constituency.

Elders, stakeholders seek truce

Bothered that the very foundation of the APC in the state was being threatened, selected elders and stakeholders of the party including former Senate President, Ameh Ebute; Senator Barnabas Gemade; Joseph Akagerger; and General Lawrence Onoja among others have stepped in to restore sanity.

Unfortunate, the move is yet to yield any positive result as was disclosed by the leader of the group, Senator Ebute, who expressed his frustration when he told newsmen, on Wednesday, that the concerned parties had shunned the efforts of his team.

Battle for control of APC

Senator Ebute, who blamed the crisis on the quest for control of leadership of the party in the state lamented: “The aim of our meeting was to broker peace and the people between which we should make peace are adamant and did not accept our decisions. That is a big departure from the politics that I am used to.

“In every organisation there must be discipline for progress to be made. We must exercise some level of restraint and instill respect among the rank and file of the party.

“I cannot imagine that eminent members of a political party met with the governor and called on people to come to the table for discussion and they refused; I am surprised.

“I want to tell you that the problem of our party, APC, in Benue State is that of leadership of the party. Who is the leader of the party in Benue? That is the main issue. The whole issue boils down to who is the leader of the party in Benue State and I am sure that before the end of the month the party at the national level will make a pronouncement as to who is the leader of the party in the state.

“But what is the position in other states of the Federation where we have a governor in power? The Governor of that state is the leader of the party in the State.”

Pundits are however closely monitoring developments in the state as many have expressed fears that the last has not been heard of the unfolding political developments in the state given the ceaseless nocturnal meetings being held in various locations including outside the state by major gladiators in the dispute in a desperate bid to outdo each other and take full control of the APC political structure in Benue.

According to the Convener of the Middle Belt Movement for Justice Peace, MBMJP, Joe Bukka, “whoever fired the first salvo to trigger this crisis that is raging in Benue between Governor Alia and Senator Akume’s loyalists has murdered the political peace in the state because no matter how hard anyone tries to restore confidence and peace among the feuding parties it would be difficult to have them trust each other again.

They are now taking steps to outdo each other in order to have a firm grip of the party’s structure. It means the party has been factionalised and there is nothing anyone can do to rescue the situation.”