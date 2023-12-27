Benue ‘ll always remain APC home – Ganduje

Ganduje

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), says Benue will always remain the home of the party.



Ganduje said this when he inaugurated the newly renovated state Secretariat of the APC in Makurdi on Wednesday.



“I know this is the home of APC, but I know after some time, APC went on sabbatical leave and I am happy the sabbatical leave has ended and APC is back in Benue,” he said.



He said it was no longer business as usual as the party was changing the narratives, unlike the former situation where political parties only become active during electioneering campaigns.



“Because of this, we have designed a template, a blueprint, we said all our political party offices right from ward level, local government level, state level, zonal level and National level, be made habitable, functional and operational across 8,803 wards of this country.



“So by this short sermon, you are confirming to us that you have accepted this directive that has been given by our great party,” he said.



He expressed joy that the secretariat was renovated, rehabilitated, decorated and lauded the state leadership of the party under Mr Austin Agada for naming the secretariat after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



The APC national Chairman stated that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), whose office was the backbone of the administration, was the Chief implementor of public policies.



“Let me also thank your governor, a God-fearing person, a person that I found so simple, cooperate with the SGF, this is the only way that we can continue to forge ahead,” he said.



In his remarks, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, commended the leader of the APC in the state and SGF, Sen George Akume, for ensuring that the party structures worked to achieve the existing unity in the state.

Earlier, the state APC Chairman, Mr Austin Agada, said that the party was solidly behind Tinubu’s administration to succeed as the country was in dire need of a leadership that would take Nigerians out of poverty.



He assured that the party would not relent in supporting Akume, to succeed in the task of carrying out the policies and programmes of the administration.