Benue: I’ve no hand in sack of elected LG leadership – Gov Alia

Gov Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has denied having a hand in the recent sack of the elected 23 Local Government Council, LGC, Chairmen and legislators in the state.

The Governor insisted that the removal of the Concil leadership was effected by the Benue State House of Assembly in exercise of its constitutional responsibility as provided in sections seven and eight of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Recall that the elected leadership of the 23 LGA of the state was last June suspended and eventually sacked by the state government over alleged financial impropriety. And few days back the government appointed Caretaker Committees to run the Councils pending the conduct of elections into the councils.

The Governor who spoke weekend in Makurdi through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula said the clarification became necessary following the recent motion moved on the floor of the Senate by the Senate Minority Leader and lawmaker representing Benue South District, Senator Abba Moro over the dissolution and installation of Caretaker Committees to run the Councils.

Senator Moro sought for an urgent intervention by the Senate to reverse the arbitrary action of the Benue State government which he said was anti-democratic. And in a unanimous resolution, the upper chamber condemned the action and called for its immediate reversal.

Aside condemning the dissolution, the Senate also urged the Federal Ministry of Finance to suspend the release of funds to unelected local government officials in Benue State and other states where caretaker committees were in place.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Kula accused Senator Moro of misleading the Senate on the matter adding that “Governor Hyacinth Alia did not dissolve the democratically elected Local Government leadership in the state. The Benue State House of Assembly that is vested with the constitutional powers to legislate over the Local Government did.

“The Assembly did this in exercise of their constitutional responsibility as enshrined in sections 7 and 8 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“Governor Alia only appointed Caretaker Committees to avoid lacunas that would have been created following recommendations of the Benue State House of Assembly who investigated, indicted and sacked the 23 elected Chairmen.”

While accusing the Senate of meddlesomeness, the Governor insisted that the issue was outside the purview of the Senate and ought not to be deliberated upon by the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

He said “we therefore call on Senator Abba Moro to tender unreserved apologies to the people of Benue state and Nigerians for misleading the senate to pass resolutions on a matter they lack the constitutional powers to legislate upon.”

Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Dennis Akura said exonerated Governor Alia of any wrongdoing.

According to him, “the core responsibility of investigating and legislating on Local Governments is vested in the Benue State House of Assembly. That is what has been done n Benue. Governor Hyacinth Alia did not dissolve the Local Government Councils.

“It was based on the recommendations of the Benue State Assembly. The Governor knows the provisions of the constitution and believes in the rule of law and will not do anything outside the provisions of the constitution.”