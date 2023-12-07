Benue group urges Gov Alia to provide good governance

Gov Alia

By Fortune Eromosele

The New Benue Development Agenda (NBDA) has lamented over the state of governance in Benue, saying that the state has failed to live up to expectations.

The NBDA, in a statement signed by its President Dr. Tersoo Hwande in Lagos on Thursday, said Governor Hyacinth Alia’s first six months in office have not proved convincible.

The group urged the Governor to hit the ground running and rule Benue with correct appointments, awarding of contracts and general conduct.

They said, “Governor Alia’s election was seen as a sigh of relief. Being a Catholic priest, he was likened to the Biblical Moses who will take us to the Promised Land.

“We all campaigned for him. We mobilised our members from Lagos and other parts of the country to return home in support of the YesFather movement”.

The Group urged Alia to fulfil all his campaign promises and live up to the expectations of the Benue people.