Benue Assembly slams 3 months suspension on 4 lawmakers

…confirm 21 LG Caretaker Committee Chairmen

By Peter Duru

The Benue State House of Assembly has suspended four of its members for a period of three months for allegedly constituting a clog in the smooth running of the House.

The members were suspended Monday during plenary after a motion for their suspension was moved by the majority leader of the House, Mr. Saater Tiseer, and seconded by Mr. Peter Ipusu representing Katsina-Ala West State constituency.

It was gathered that the suspension of the lawmakers may not be unconnected to the crisis that is rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

The suspended members were said to belong to the G-22 group of lawmakers most of who boycotted today’s sitting after earlier reporting for the day’s plenary.

The Speaker said the lawmakers were “suspended for three months for constituting a clog in the way of the smooth running of the legislative business of the House.”

The affected lawmakers were, Mr. Solomon Gyila, representing Gwer West State Constituency, Douglass Akya of Makurdi South, Dyako Ashwa of Konshisha state constituency, and Anthony Agom of Okpokwu state Constituency.

Meanwhile, the House also confirmed Governor Hyacinth Alia’s nominees for the Local Government Caretaker Committee.

The confirmation of the nominees was done through a voice question put by the Speaker, Mr. Aondona Dajoh and the House in a voice vote confirmed 21 of the nominees while two were rejected by the House.

The nominees whose candidacy failed to get the nod of the Assembly were those of Agatu and Oju Local Government Areas, LGAs.