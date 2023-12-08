Benue Assembly lifts suspension on two of four lawmakers

…insists two others not being remorseful

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly has lifted the three-month suspension slammed on two out of the four members of the House.

Recall that the House last Monday suspended the lawmakers for allegedly “constituting a clog in the smooth running of the House.”

The lawmakers affected were Mr. Solomon Gyila, representing Gwer West State Constituency; Douglass Akya of Makurdi South; Dyako Ashwa of Konshisha State Constituency; and Anthony Agom of Okpokwu State Constituency.

But during plenary Friday, the House resolved to lift the suspension of the lawmaker representing Okpokwu state constituency, Mr. Agom, and his Gwer-West counterpart, Mr. Gyila.

The House took the decision following the motion moved by the member representing Ohimini state constituency, Isaac Ochekilye which was seconded by Micheal Audu representing Adoka/Ugboju constituency.

In his motion, Mr. Ochekilye appealed to the Assembly to lift the three-month suspension of the four lawmakers to ensure effective representation for their respective constituents.

Seconding the motion, Mr. Audu noted that since each lawmaker represents and speaks for their respective constituencies, the suspension would deny the constituents the needed voice in the Assembly.

Others who called for the suspension to be lifted included Abu Umoru of Apa state constituency, Simon Gabo representing Mata, and Manger Manger of Tarka state constituency.

Ruling, the Speaker, Mr. Aondona Dajoh pointed out that “the decision to suspend the lawmakers was not personal,” stressing that “even in the Bible, punishments are meted out to those who go astray.”

Mr. Dajoh noted that “out of the four suspended members, Anthony Agom and Solomon Gyila have shown remorse and will be recalled,” adding that Akya of Makurdi South and Dyako of Konshisha would be allowed time to show remorse for their actions.

Meanwhile the House during the plenary also confirmed the appointment of the remaining two Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen who were stepped down last Monday. They include Ire Arubi of Oju Local Government Area, LGA and Yabuku Ochepo of Agatu LGA.