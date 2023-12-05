Benue APC crisis: Stakeholders pass confidence vote on Gov Alia

Gov Alia flanked by the stakeholders

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Selected All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders in Benue state, led by former Senate President, Senator Ameh Ebute, under the aegis of Concerned APC stakeholders have passed a voted of confidence on Governor Hyacinth Alia following the crisis rocking the party in the state.

The group in a communique read by the former Senate President, at the end of its meeting in Makurdi, flanked by Senators Barnabas Gemade, Joseph Akagerger among others, expressed concern over recent developments in the party leading to bitter exchanges among political actors.

Part of the communiques read: “We the concerned stakeholders of APC in Benue state are worried by the recent attacks on the Governor and Government of Benue state, particularly, the content of the communique we saw on social media under the hands of the APC Local Government, LG, Chairmen, as well as the resolution of the State Working Committee, in respect to leadership, meeting and party activities.

“We see this as a deliberate attempt to distract the Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia-led administration from fulfilling his campaign promises to the people. This unfortunate incident by the APC LG Chairmen has opened a vista for the opposition to take full advantage, culminating in a recent motion sponsored by an opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator from Benue against the government of Benue state.

“We are clearly not in support of the actions of the Local Government party chairmen and the party executive committee, particularly for their inability to explore all necessary avenues for proper engagements before resorting to unnecessary media outings that have further escalated what would have easily been managed internally by the party.

“We acknowledge and have participated in critical as well as strategic stakeholder’s meetings to include but not limited to two expanded stakeholders meetings held in government house, Makurdi and a mini-state congress to herald the Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal victory of Governor Hyacinth Alia and his Deputy, Sam Ode.

“We also acknowledge that at several meetings and other fora, elders of the party as well as the executives of the party had cause to pass a vote of confidence on the Governor of Benue state and applauded his inclusive leadership style.

“It is on the basis of these and many more that we the concerned elders have found it necessary to address the public and ask all concerned party members to desist from further public outings and stop any impending action that will further cause disunity in the party.

“The party chairmen and State Executive Committee are by this communiqué requested to desist from further actions and retreat to allow elders and major stakeholders to wade into the matter and seek appropriate answers to all issues.

“Moreover, we wish to advise the Governor to discountenance all distractions and continue his focus on developing the state with the diligence so far employed.

“We hereby wholeheartedly express our total vote of confidence on Governor Hyacinth Alia and his team.”