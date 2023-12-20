Begin implementation of new minimum wage, NANS appeals to FG

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to the federal government for prompt implementation of the new minimum wage.

The students’ body said the payment of the N35,000 new minimum has become imperative to cushion the effect of the economic crisis caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The national umbrella body of the apex student association made the call on Wednesday in a statement by its national Senate President, Elvis Ekundina.

The students’ body also called on the federal government to prevail on the State governors to ensure that they also pay the agreed negotiated national new minimum wage.

“As stakeholders in the future of our nation, we recognize the pivotal role that fair wages play in shaping a just and equitable society.

“Understanding the economic challenges faced by our nation, we acknowledge the complexities involved in adjusting the minimum wage. However, we believe that a just and livable wage is not only a fundamental right but also a catalyst for positive, social and economic change.

“As students, many of whom work part-time jobs to support our parents, we directly experience the impact of economic policies on our daily lives. The implementation of a new minimum wage is not only a crucial step in alleviating financial burdens on individuals and families but also an investment in the well-being of our society as a whole.

“We applaud the government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens, as evidenced by the proposed new minimum wage. We kindly urge you to expedite the implementation process to ensure that the benefits of this policy reach those who need it most.

“A fair minimum wage not only promotes economic justice but also contributes to a motivated and productive workforce. By addressing the financial concerns of the working class, we believe that this initiative will foster a more inclusive and prosperous society.

“We, the students, stand in solidarity with the government’s efforts to improve the quality of life for all citizens. We believe that the implementation of the new minimum wage will be a testament to our collective commitment to building a nation where every individual can aspire to a better future”, the statement read.

NANS also charged the organized labour to sustain continuous engagement with the government to ensure that the minimum wage is implemented across board.