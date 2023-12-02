Becoming TV’s business contest series ends in style as entrepreneurs win cash prizes

Becoming TV Series, On Thursday 30th November 2023 held the grand finale of the business pitch contest in a TV-styled showcase. The interactive event featured a mentor box panel discussion, reflections and stories from a section of entrepreneurs alongside a walk-in pitch deck session.

Mr William Anwana, the CEO of HAJEM Consults disclosed that entries into the various competitions were received from over 530 entrepreneurs across Nigeria and that the competition was intense.

Lady Mae Edmonds, the convener of Uyo Fashion Week and CEO of the popular Mae Edmonds fashion brand, serving as a Special Guest shared business success secrets and principles with the entrepreneurs. She harped on the power of the mind in achieving success, according to her, “You must be conscious of the power of your mind and the control you have over it. You can be whatever you want to be as long as you can capture it and towards it passionately. The ultimate power rests with you”.

Earlier in her remarks , the Managing Partner Mrs MefLyN AnwanA dotted on the trends, market and changing landscape of the business ecosystem and congratulated the winners for their hard work, innovation, and determination which according to her, has paid off.

“Throughout the Business Show, you have showcased your skills, knowledge, and expertise in various aspects of business. Your abilities to analyze markets, develop strategies, and execute plans has impressed not only the judges but also the entire audience. Your success is a testament to your dedication and passion for what you do”.

“As high points winners, you have exemplified excellence in all facets of business, including financial management, marketing, operations, and leadership. Your ability to create a cohesive business concept and bring it to fruition has set you apart from the competition.We are confident that your success will continue beyond the Business Show Grand Finale. Your talent and drive will undoubtedly propel you to new heights in the business world. We encourage you to keep challenging yourselves, pursuing innovation, and refining your skills. The sky is the limit for you, and we cannot wait to see what you will achieve next”.

Also speaking, the CEO, Studio 24, Ifeanyi Oputa noted that the ‘Becoming Series’ would accelerate opportunities for indigenous talent. On her part, the CEO of Gems Africa Ini Edo, described the completion as mindshifting, revelatory and impactful.

CEO of the SME Mall, Muyiwa Femi-Pearse who welcomed the initiative, described the show as one that must be encouraged, while the CEO of Premium Africa Holdings, Farouk Khaliman was optimistic that such competition would bring about the emergence of empowered African business operators. “I anticipate the emergence of empowered African business operators”

The Becoming Series is a platform for Policy Dialogue on Good Governance, Leadership and Social Impact Engineering, promoting Entrepreneurship and Marketing Innovation.

The Season began in July 2023 and ran till 13th November 2023. It featured competitions aimed at creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to get trained in Leadership, Enterprise Development, Management, Branding and Marketing, Financial Literacy, Growth Hacking and Strategy and to win cash prizes. Over 530 entrepreneurs had a broad range of opportunities to access to further scale their businesses via funding, grants, business linkages, networking, partnerships and collaboration.

The series was backed by partners including HaJem Consults, Studio 24, The SME Mall, Boundless Pay, Business Women Hub Lagos, Thinkmint Nigeria, Hood Talent, Octo5, Padimi, Gems Africa, Everyday Foods, Start Innovation Hub, Laura Bentley, Gale Multimedia, Trade Lenda and Global Wealth Forum.

In his remark at the event, Babatunde Fikayo, the Chief Operating Officer at The SME Mall stated that this is the right time for African entrepreneurs to take the bull by the horns and create lasting and impactful opportunities and wealth that will shape the future of the African continent.

Dr Magnus Chukwuekezie the Chairman at Everyday Foods Group praised the initiators of the entrepreneurial series and threw his backing behind the project. Similarly, Imelda OlaOye, Managing Partner of Thinkmint Nigeria and Shoe Place CEO Mrs Josephine Bassey lauded the project as timely and called on young entrepreneurs especially female entrepreneurs to take advantage of the unique opportunities that the Becoming Series offers.

The importance of tech literacy and building a community was stressed by Hanson Johnson; Team Lead, Start Innovation Hub and the various winners corroborated this fact by sharing their experiences and the actions they undertook to win the prizes.

High point of the event was the presentation of cash prizes to the winners of the competitions including, Mrs Glory Ekanem, winner Grand Challenge, David Ekanem – 1st Prize Winner Meflyn Anwana Entrepreneur Story Prize, Itohowo Inyang – 2nd Prize Winner and Nsisong Akpan – 3rd Prize Winner.

The Becoming Series Season 2 will return in the first quarter of 2024and already anticipation is building up for the business showcase and TV project for African Entrepreneurs is positioned to boost the entrepreneurial and business ecosystem of the African continent.