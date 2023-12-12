‘Becoming a treasure in football was a wild dream,’ Osimhen reflects CAF Award win

Osimhen

By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Eagles and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, says ‘becoming a treasure in Africa and World football was a wild dream’ while reflecting on his journey after he was crowned the 2023 CAF African Player of the Year.

The 24-year-old scooped the award ahead of Liverpool and Egypt forward Mo’ Salah and PSG and Morocco forward Achraf Hakimi, becoming the first Nigerian to win the coveted prize since Nwankwo Kanu won it in 1999.

While reflecting on his journey to the top, Osimhen recounted his early days hawking on the streets of Lagos.

He made this known in a post on his X account on Tuesday.

His words: As a young boy who came from the streets of Olusosun, who had to hawk in traffic almost every day of the week while growing in-order to survive the numerous challenges my family and I were facing, becoming a Treasure in Africa and World Football was a wild dream.

“Words can’t express the joy in my heart, this is a very special moment to me. My football journey has been a rollercoaster of highs, tough lows and emotions. The goals, echoes and jubilation of victories keeps me going even when the critics, hate and pain of defeats hit me hard in the chest.

“The support of my amazing family, my fans most especially my Nigerian supporters and the love for the beautiful game of football motivates me to aim higher daily. Losing my dear parents in the course of this journey leaves a scar in my heart as they have always been my major driving force for success since I was a kid, may their souls continue to rest in peace.

“To my wonderful family thanks for always having my back and loving me so much. I wouldn’t have made it this far without your esteemed support. To my fans and Nigerian supporters, your dedication in supporting me on the good days and bad days do not go unnoticed, even amidst the arrows of hatred thrown at me y’all still stood by my side. I am grateful.

“Winning the CAF Best African Player 2023 is a testament of my hardwork, your love and support. I am so proud of myself for achieving this prestigious award.

“Thank you CAF, to all the coaches I have played under both local and international, your wisdom and knowledge have played huge roles in guiding my footballing career, thank you so much. I am sure my parents in heaven are smiling at me, this is for you.

“I also congratulate Chiamaka Nnadozie and Asisat Oshoala for their prestigious awards. Dreams do come true! Thank you everyone.

“God is the greatest.”