Be diligent in delivery of statutory responsibilities—Yemi-Esan tells Civil Servants

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a bid to improve productivity and efficiency within the civil service, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has called on all civil servants to be diligent in the execution of their statutory responsibilities.

Yemi-Esan made the call at the 2023 edition of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation’s Recognition and Award Ceremony, during the week, in Abuja.

Yemi-Esan, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, said the Service had embarked on various reforms and initiatives to reposition the Service.

Her words: “Today is a special day for the Head of Service, not just for the Office but also for the civil service in Nigeria. The Service has embarked on several reforms, one of which is the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 – 2025 (FCSSIP25).

“You will agree with me that the Head of Service has made significant efforts to encourage and provide facilities to support the actualization of FCSSIP25, which performance management is an integral part of. What we are doing today is also part of performance management.

“I encourage all of you to give your best without relenting because the Service is watching. Although we may not be able to recognize everyone due to limited resources, we will someday recognize them. As we reward and recognize today, we also have ways to sanction.”

While congratulating the awardees for their exceptional performances and commitment to their duties, Yemi-Esan encouraged them to maintain the same level of dedication.

“Let me encourage you. Whatever your hands find to do, do it well. Recognition is for you to do more, so the Service is expecting more from you as we hope to see more officers that will join you”, she said.

On her part, the Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, urged the civil servants to embrace excellence in all facets.

She, however, described the recipients of the awards as the Champions of the Year 2023