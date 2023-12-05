Be cautious of individuals posing themselves as helpers, NAPTIP DG tells youths

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Fatima Waziri-Azi, has issued a strong warning to youths nationwide regarding the deceptive tactics employed by human traffickers disguising themselves as helpers.

The Director General emphasized that these individuals aim to deceive and derail the future dreams and aspirations of unsuspecting youths.

According to the press statement by NAPTIP’s Press Officer, Vincent Adekoya, Fatima said this during her address at the Government Day Secondary School, Dutse-Alhaji, Abuja, in commemoration of 2023, 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

This address coincided with the inauguration of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Violence Against Persons Vanguard at the school, marking the 104th Vanguard inaugurated by the agency across the country with support from the Ford Foundation.

The Director General outlined that one of the primary objectives of the Vanguard is to provide a platform for students to receive education on issues related to human trafficking and violence against persons. The intention is to empower students to, in turn, educate others within their schools, homes, and communities.

“Education is not just a tool for preventing trafficking; it is a shield that empowers individuals to recognize the signs and protect themselves and others,” she stressed.

Waziri-Azi highlighted the ongoing initiative of inaugurating Vanguards in secondary schools, emphasizing the responsibility of students as advocates against the crimes of human trafficking and violence against persons, recognizing the red flags for these crimes, and knowing the various reporting channels to report issues of human trafficking and violence against persons.

“This is why, since last year, we have been inaugurating Vanguards in Secondary Schools, a platform for you to sensitize yourself and sensitize others using the whole-of-school and whole-of-family approach. So far, we have inaugurated 103 vanguards across the country, comprising Federal government Unity Schools, military schools, government schools, faith-based schools, and Abuja School for the Deaf,” she added.

In his remarks, the principal of the school, Emmanuel Balogun Ayodeji, expressed commendation for NAPTIP’s commitment to fulfilling its mandate of providing adequate information and enlightenment for vulnerable groups in society through platforms like school Vanguards.

He acknowledged NAPTIP’s deliberate effort to nurture students towards making informed life choices. The program also featured a panel discussion on the topic “Investing in the Girl Child: Toward a Sustainable Nation.”