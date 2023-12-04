Be catalysts of gender equality, women empowerment — UN Women tasks Media

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a push for gender equality, United Nations, UN Women, has called on media organizations to take an active role in promoting gender equality and challenging the prevailing stereotypes that perpetuate gender inequality.

The UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Beatrice Eyong, made the call while delivering her address at the UN Women Nigeria Media Partners Conference 2023, themed: ‘Escalating media action for women’s empowerment and ending violence against women and girls’, in Abuja on Monday.

This was as she said women’s call for gender equality is not intended to challenge men for their position, adding women are simply asking for equal opportunities for all genders to succeed.

Her words: “We are not talking about women taking over men’s position but to provide equal opportunities to women just as men, removing the inequalities that block people from progressing.

“The work we do is changing behaviour and we know the media can help us. We want to bring women’s issues to the front burner.”

Speaking further, Eyong said gender inequality has been a major reason Nigeria is yet to achieve it MDGs and SDGs goals.

“Achieving 35 per cent affirmative action is important to bring about development in Nigeria”, she said.

On his part, HRM Eze (Dr) Onyie Cosmas N. Agwu, the Enechi Ekuma IV Okposi Kingdom in Ohaozara, Ebonyi State, assured the media of support from traditional rulers.

“As you write and speak against gender inequality and gender based violence, the media has the support of the traditional rulers”, he assured.

Also, the president of Nigerian Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Aisha Ibrahim, said: “We have to play in ensuring that violence in all forms and magnitude are reduced to the barest minimum, if not entirely obliterated from the society.”

She also charged the media to begin advocacy against sexual based violence.