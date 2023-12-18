Bauchi timber merchants shut market indefinitely, allege extortion by hunters

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

Bauchi timber traders have shut down operations indefinitely across the state over what operators described as oppression, extortion and maltreatment by hunters.

The timber merchants, on Monday embarked on a peaceful protest within the Main Timber Market at the Muda Lawal market, Bauchi to express their displeasure over the situation.

Chairman of Timber Sellers Association, Igbo branch, Barr Maduabuchi Okonkwo declared that they were forced to protest peacefully because it was the only option they had.

He said that in the last four months, 14 vehicles loaded with wood had been arrested and detained by the hunters and had to be bailed by the members.

Okonkwo lamented that life is very difficult for them considering that they are not making much gains due to the increase in transportation cost.

“The essence of the protest is to let the world know that for a long time, Bauchi state government stopped the sawing of wood in Bauchi forests so we decided to be going to the East to buy our wood. But when we come back to Bauchi, the same government that stopped us from sawing wood in the state will still stop our wood and be asking us different questions.

“After they seize our wood, they charge us to court and fine us, that is what we are protesting against. We are not sawing these woods in Bauchi State, we are sawing it from the East and Malina tree is not found anywhere in Bauchi state unless in the forest.

“We are getting Malina from Benue, Anambra, Kogi States, in fact all over the East but for the North, it is only in Taraba and close to Cameroon, not in Bauchi state. Bauchi state government has outlawed sawing woods and we have since stopped in order to obey their laws, yet, they are arresting our vehicles with woods,” he said.

He further pleaded with Governor Bala Mohammed to intervene in the matter to forestall more capital losses from seizure of their goods.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Hausa section of the Timber Association, Ayuba Abubakar alleged that on each vehicle arrested, they pay not less than N150,000 to get it released.

He said: “It is only in Bauchi state that we are victimised. We will pass through many states without any hitches.”

Vanguard