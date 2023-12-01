Bauchi: Speaker’s removal, handiwork of political detractors, Group alleges

Following last week’s nullification of the state assembly election that produced the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Abubakar Suleiman by the Court of Appeal in Abuja, some power politicians in the state have been accused of being the brain behind it.

A social political pressure group, under the aegis of Nasara Democratic Front, (NDF) in a statement made available to newsmen and signed by Mallam Isa Boro and Ismaila Kato allegedly fingered a powerful senator for the lawmaker’s travails.

It was gathered that the ambition to succeed Governor Bala Mohammed in alleged connivance with the state party is at the heart of the plot to stop Rt. Hon Suleiman.

Suleiman is seen as a staunch loyalist and enjoys the full confidence of the governor, a development his political opponents are uncomfortable with and are determined to whittle down his influence and political grip.

The temporary set back according to the group is an attempt to deny the people of the constituency the dividends of democracy and good governance the people have continued to enjoy under the robust representation of Rt. Hon Abubakar Suleiman.

“It is a common knowledge that the court of appeal judgment no doubt, is a temporary setback. We are not deterred by the outcome because we are confident the people of Ningi constituency will come out en mass to defend their mandate given to Rt. Hon Suleiman.”

“We are only taken aback about the political gang up and campaign of calumny to stop Rt. Hon Suleiman at all cost by some persons all in a bid to fester their selfish political interest at the detriment of the people of Ningi.”

While commending the leadership quality and the fatherly role of Governor Bala Mohammed in ensuring prevailing peace and good governance, they expressed their unalloyed support towards the rerun of Rt. Hon Suleiman.

Recall that Suleiman was declared winner of the March 18 elections with 16,866 votes, while Khalid Abdulmalik-Ningi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 15,065.

Abdulmalik-Ningi had challenged the outcome of the election at the governorship and state assembly election petition tribunal.

However, his petition was dismissed by the tribunal. He then appealed the tribunal’s ruling at the appellate court.

Delivering judgment last Friday, a three-member panel of the court held that the election that produced Suleiman was full of irregularities and set aside the ruling of the tribunal. The appeal court also ordered a rerun in 10 polling units in the constituency.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division also, sacked the Deputy Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Jamilu Barade. The court also ordered a rerun in some polling units.