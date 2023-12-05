BATNF empowers young agripreneurs with N10m grant

In line with its objectives of touching lives in many positive ways, the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) has rewarded six successful agripreneurs, who entered for the 2023 edition of the Farmers for Future (F4F) grant with N10 million.

The Farmers for the Future (F4F) Grant is an Agricultural Entrepreneurship grant designed to support young people with viable Agri-Business with equity-free capital and other associated support they require to scale their businesses.

With over 30,000 applications from this year’s edition of the F4F programme, is a testament to the aspirations of Nigeria’s youth in Agriculture and the profound impact of the Farmers for the Future (F4F) Grant, commitment to nurturing young Agripreneurs and catalyzing transformation.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pemnia Wellness, Adebisi Opeyemi, emerged the grand prize winner and was awarded the prize of N3 million, while N2 million each was awarded to CEO, Felinech Global Company Limited, Edeh Felicitas and CEO, Bluefish Farm, Williams Ekwebelam, who were the first runners-up of the competition.

Also the second runners-up, CEO of Bernice’s Farm, Bernice Oyedele, CEO, Favorite Fishery, Ideede Favour Nukpugi and CEO, FMD Agro Concept, Idowu Femi were awarded ₦1 million each.

Alongside financial rewards, winners will also access comprehensive support including technical assistance, mentorship from industry professionals, guidance with business registration and membership in the esteemed F4F alumni network. This holistic approach nurtures both agribusiness growth and personal development.

This innovative Agricultural Entrepreneurship initiative, developed in partnership with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Fate Foundation, demonstrates BATN Foundation’s commitment to fostering the growth of young Agripreneurs.

The F4F Grant provides equity-free capital and comprehensive support to promising youth-led agribusinesses, enabling them to scale their ventures and contribute to Nigeria’s agricultural sector. The grant serves as a catalyst for ambitious young individuals with viable agribusinesses.

Since its inception in 2019, the F4F initiative has been transformative, empowering enterprising youth to thrive in the agribusiness sector. F4F represents opportunity, equipping winners with not only an annual cash grant, but also with technical training and mentoring.

The transformative power of the F4F initiative had unfolded in the success stories that have flourished over the years. Agribusinesses such as Agrohive, Agrodemy, Sokvikia Enterprises and Quotidian-V Foods have not only thrived with revenue increase of over 30 percent, but have also created employment opportunities for young graduates, and made an impact in society.

Project Manager of BATNF, Adetola Oniyelu said: “The Farmers for the Future project challenges misconceptions about agriculture and underlines our commitment to nurturing the potentials of young minds in this field. We firmly believe that empowering these talented Agripreneurs will significantly advance Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.