Basketmouth, AY lived in my Boys’ Quarters – Alibaba

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, better known as Alibaba, has disclosed comedians Basketmouth and AY Makun resided with him.

He claimed the two were living in his Boy’s Quarters years ago, when they were just starting out in their career.

In the most recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, co-hosted by actor Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu, the ‘King of Comedy’ revealed this.

He said, “Basketmouth and AY… When you think about it, these are people who were living in BQ [boys’ quarters] with me back in the days.”

Basketmouth and AY have been feuding for 17 years until recently, when the former publicly apologized to the latter.

Basketmouth also recently invited AY to his concert in Lagos.

