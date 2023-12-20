Barriers and enhancers of active listening, By Ruth Oji

Do you find yourself strug gling to listen actively and attentively during a discourse? What may be the issues and the solutions to such predicament? In the previous article we discussed various aspects of active listening in improving communication. In this article, we will identify barriers to doing so and ways to reduce them. Barriers to effective listening can hinder communication and understanding between individuals or groups. These barriers can arise due to various factors, such as personal biases, distractions, and lack of attention. Let’s take them one after the other.

1. Noise and distractions: External noises, such as background chatter, loud music, or ringing phones, can divert attention and hinder effective listening. Similarly, internal distractions like daydreaming or personal thoughts can interfere with listening.

2. Preconceived notions and biases: Individuals often have preconceived notions or biases based on their background, beliefs, or experiences. These biases can lead to selective listening, where only information that confirms existing beliefs is heard, while contradictory information is ignored or misunderstood.

3. Lack of attention or focus: Active listening requires concentration and focus. However, individuals may struggle to pay proper attention due to stress, fatigue, or lack of interest in the topic or speaker. This lack of attention can impede effective listening and understanding.

4. Language barriers: Differences in language and culture may create barriers to effective listening. If the listener is not familiar with the speaker’s language or cultural cues, it can be challenging to comprehend the intended message fully.

5. Emotional interference: Strong emotions can interfere with effective listening. For example, if a listener feels angry, frustrated, or overwhelmed, their emotional state may prevent them from accurately receiving and processing information.

6. Egocentric listening: Egocentric listening occurs when a person is more focused on their own thoughts and opinions rather than truly listening to the speaker. This prevents understanding and hinders effective communication.

7. Information overload: In today’s information-rich world, individuals are often bombarded with a vast amount of information, such as emails, social media notifications, or news updates. This overload can make it challenging to prioritize and absorb information effectively.

8. Lack of empathy: Effective listening requires empathy towards the speaker. If a listener lacks the ability to understand or relate to the speaker’s perspective, it can hinder their ability to actively engage and comprehend the message.

9. Ineffective communication skills: Both the speaker and listener play a role in effective communication. Inadequate communication skills from either party, such as using jargon, unclear language, or poor articulation, can create barriers to effective listening.

10. Speech lag: Because the listening speed is faster than that of the speaking rate, the listener’s mind has to slow down to keep pace with the speaker. This is known as speech lag. The effect on the listener is that his mind may wander and lose concentration.

There are various ways we can overcome these barriers, and they require active effort on our part and the development of strong listening skills. Let us now examine how to overcome the barriers.

Cultivating a receptive mindset is key in doing so. This may also involve the use of receptive language from the speaker. The listener should be ready and willing to accept the information being shared, as the speaker conveys the appropriate language based on circumstances or conversation focus. It would involve awareness and limiting of emotional interference to receive information constructively or adequately.

To reduce barriers, it is important to use other bodily receptors apart from the ear. Although the ear is the primary means through which information is received, paying attention to body impulses, looking straight in the speaker’s eyes, or looking out for cultural peculiarities may be a signal that we have the speaker’s undivided attention and that we are in fact paying attention.

Another thing to do is to prioritise listening over speaking. Try to practise self-control in conversations and give others enough room to speak. Observe their reactions and words, and if you notice signs of distractions, ask them questions to show your interest and move them to talk more, and respond only when they have finished talking.

We also want to reduce distractions that may be in our control when listening. It is very likely that some parts of a conversation or information will be lost when we concentrate on other things while receiving information. For example, the use of a mobile phone while simultaneously listening to a speaker may become a limitation to how much we remember or pay attention to. Distractions such as music, games, noisy environment, or multiple discussions and conversations should equally not be an oversight.

It is important to not overlook the role of empathy in actively listening and understanding among people. Oftentimes this is not a very easy thing to do. Empathy is a motivating factor that allows the listener to give adequate concentration that they themselves would like to receive, to listen without the biases, and to give maximum respect by not slouching, showing disinterest, or looking absent minded when information is shared with them.

Lastly, practice reflecting instead of deflecting. To listen effectively, keep deflecting to a minimum and try reflecting instead. A person may feel eager to share their personal opinions or feelings when speaking (deflecting). However, a better approach typically involves merely listening and providing responses that focus on the other person’s situation (reflecting). Reflecting involves paraphrasing to the speaker what they have said. It could also involve asking a follow-up question based on what you have heard, such as “What did you say to him after that?” or “How did you take his suggestion?” Reflecting assures your listener that you are paying close attention, and it can also help to correct any possible misunderstandings.

Conclusively, speech lag, information overload, noise and distractions, preconceived notions or opinions, lack of attention or focus, emotional interference, egocentrism, lack of empathy, language barriers, and ineffective communication skills may become a stumbling block to how much information we actively receive. However, we can overcome these by cultivating a receptive mindset, using body receptors apart from the ear, embracing empathy, prioritising listening to others rather than speaking and practising more reflective than deflective additions.