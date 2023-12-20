Barcelona vs Almeria: Pedri, De Jong out as Xavi releases matchday squad

Barcelona will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Almeria on Wednesday night in the matchday 18 of the 2023/2024 La Liga season.

Barcelona had a strong start to the season, competing head-to-head in La Liga with Real Madrid and Girona.

They lost against Los Blancos, but their form was strong overall. However, the past few weeks have seen lackluster performances; the Barcelona have lost their previous three games. They are now nine points behind Girona in the league after managing only one victory in their previous four games.

Almeria, on the other hand, nearly avoided relegation last season, finishing one point ahead of Real Valladolid. Currently, they are anchored to the bottom of La Liga.

Ahead of the game at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium, Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for the clash:

Pedri has been ruled out for this one with muscle discomfort while Frenkie De Jong sits out this game through suspension.

Goalkeepers: 13. Iñaki Peña, 26. Ander Astralaga, 31. Diego Kochen

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 3. Alejandro Balde, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 23. Jules Kounde, 33. Pau Cubarsí, 39. Héctor Fort

Midfielders: 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó, 32. Fermín López, 35. Unai Hernández, 40. Pau Prim

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 14. João Félix, 27. Lamine Yamal, 38. Marc Guiu

