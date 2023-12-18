Barca Women coach Giraldez to leave at end of season

Soccer Football – Women’s Champions League – Final – FC Barcelona v VfL Wolfsburg – Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands – June 3, 2023 FC Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez celebrates with the team after winning the Women’s Champions League Final REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo

Champions League-winning coach Jonatan Giraldez will leave his role at Barcelona Women at the end of the season, the Catalan club announced Monday.

“Jonatan Giraldez will leave his post as coach of Barca Women at the end of the current season… bring(ing) to an end a run of three successful and record breaking seasons,” announced the club on its site.

Giraldez, 32, took over the first team helm in July 2021 and has won the Champions League, two Spanish league titles, the Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

Prior to becoming first team coach, he served under his predecessor Lluis Cortes from 2019, notably winning the Champions League, Copa del Rey and league treble as assistant coach in 2020-21.

“I informed the club that I don’t intend to renew my contract,” Giraldez said during Monday’s press conference. “I want to leave them enough time to sort things out and find the best possible future.”

Barca announced that a contract extension with Giraldez was “practically sorted out”, but ultimately the Spaniard “decided it was time for a change”.

“I have a magnificent relationship with the players and staff and everyone else at the club,” added the coach. “I am hoping that my fondest memory of my time here has yet to come later this season. I hope these last few months are the best of all. We want to win every title.”

Barca boast women’s 2023 Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati, as well as two-time victor Alexia Putellas, and currently have a nine-point lead at the head of Spain’s Liga F and sit top of their group in the Champions League.

They won Europe’s top club competition in June for the second time in three seasons after coming from two goals down to beat Wolfsburg in the final.

