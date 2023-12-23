Bandits: Their lavish lifestyle; how they launder their huge ransom

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Unconfirmed reports alleged that some bandits are sponsored by politicians, retired or serving security personnel and illegal mining groups and companies. It’s no longer news in the North that helicopters, either from within or outside the country, land at odd hours in bandits-occupied forests to deliver arms, drugs and other supplies. Bandits and their partners in crime get their money, principally from ransoms paid to secure the release of kidnapped victims.

As is the case in many farming communities, bandits get money from taxes and levies they impose on farming communities, either to protect such communities from attacks by other criminal groups or just to assert their influence and impose their peculiar norms, religion and culture.

Over N380 million paid as ransom in Birnin-Gwari

According to the Danmasanin Birnin Gwari, Zubairu Idris Abdurauf, “from Birnin Gwari area alone, over N380 million was paid as ransom. The ransom was being paid at border towns between Kaduna and Zamfara states and the Kamuku forest.

“They used the money to buy food as well as hard drugs and other intoxicants to get them high and continue inflicting harm on innocent people. Apart from the payment of ransom, they also engaged in illegal mining and they have some people who are working for them. Some expatriates involved in illegal mining also paid a kind of protection fee to the bandits.

“Cattle rustled by the bandits were taken to specific markets to be sold by some people trusted by the bandits. For instance, if they rustled cattle in Zamfara, they would not sell hem there but would take them to Kaduna State, Birnin Gwari area, and some areas that are part of Niger State, and vice versa.

“This is to make it difficult for owners of the cattle to trace their cattle in a nearby market. The beneficiaries of cattle rustling are many. There are those who would supply the cattle, those who would transport the cattle to far places like Lagos, and those who would sell the cattle there.

Hierarchy…

“None of these terrorists keep money. Even if they are apprehended, not much money will be found on them. They are just the foot soldiers, those who would come to the major roads or farms to kidnap people. There are the middle leaders and the overall leaders. Each of the foot soldiers who go to kidnap people for ransom is paid between N10,000 and N50,000 or N100,000 at most.

“So, their leaders take much of the money. Their informants who live among the people in the communities and towns also have their share because they are the ones who will identify who will be abducted in villages and towns. They also inform the bandits of vehicles that leave from one area to another area.”

How bandits launder ransom money

According to a revelation from government sources, bandits have keyed into the transportation business as some of them have used such ill-gotten money to buy motorcycles which are being operated by commercial motorcyclists in many communities on their behalf.

In a 2022 report, Samuel Aruwan, of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State disclosed that the bandits use ransom money to establish “apparently legitimate businesses managed by informants and associates within communities”.

Others pay for the “maintenance of marabouts who provide supposed spiritual support for success in operations.”

They also channel the money through covert cells to their affiliate bodies to sustain terrorist financing, gun running and drug peddling. These bandits lived a lavish life in the forests with their associates as was done during the turbaning of the bandits’ kingpin in Zamfara State, Ado Aleru in 2022.

The infamous event generated a lot of reactions as some members of traditional institutions and government officials were among those who attended the ceremony. The controversial ceremony, where money and affluence were displayed, led to the suspension of an Emir in the state.

Apart from organising social gatherings in the forests, the bandits used the money to stockpile arms and ammunition. They also buy food, assorted drinks, drugs, phones, recharge cards and many other things to ease their living in the forest.

Their other areas of expenditure are logistics and medical supplies. They buy psychotropic substances to remain psychoactive during operations and also, pay their informants and other accomplices.

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, spokesperson of the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, said: “The vast sums of money collected as ransom could be used for servicing lavish lifestyles by those who indulge in drugs and other laxatives. Bandits residing in deep forests often operate within organized criminal networks. The substantial amounts of ransom collected from victims serve as a source of funding for these criminal activities. The funds can be used to procure weapons, ammunition, and other necessary resources to sustain their operations.

Bribe money

Moreover, bandits may use the money to bribe corrupt officials, ensuring their protection and enabling them to continue their illicit activities with minimal interference. By utilizing ransom money to fund criminal endeavors, bandits perpetuate a cycle of violence and pose a significant threat to the security and well-being of the affected regions.

Living in deep forests presents numerous challenges for bandits, including the need for sustenance, shelter, and transportation. Ransom money plays a vital role in addressing these logistical concerns.

Bandits may use the funds to establish hidden camps or safe houses, equipped with basic amenities and security measures. Additionally, the money can be utilized to procure food supplies, medical supplies, and other necessities required for survival in remote areas. By ensuring their basic needs are met, bandits can continue their criminal activities without interruption, making it increasingly difficult for law enforcement agencies to apprehend them.

The allure of wealth and power drives these criminals to engage in kidnapping and extortion, perpetuating a cycle of violence and insecurity.

Solution

To combat this menace effectively, law enforcement agencies must adopt comprehensive strategies that target the financial networks supporting banditry.

Rev Joseph John Hayab of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State Chapter, disclosed that bandits who collect huge sums of money from people used it for many purposes.

He said, “Their money is just to buy guns. The more weapons they have, the more they can continue to cause havoc. That is their strength, that is the source of their power. They don’t buy clothes or any spectacular thing. You hardly find a bed where they are sleeping, they sleep on mats or on the grass in the forests.

“They have created fear in the surrounding communities, so the people have become their agents who buy food from the city and take it to them in their enclaves. And if they fail to deliver the food to them, they may be killed or their relatives. Most of the bandits don’t want to come to the city because they are afraid their victims may see them and recognise them. So they try not to go to places anyone would see them and recognise them. So, the residents are scared of the bandits and have to do their bidding.

“Sometimes the bandits don’t even allow them to farm. The sad thing is that they are very young people. We just hope that one day this banditry will come to an end.”

Internal competition for weapons

Ishaq Usman Kasai, Chairman, Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU), said the bandit groups compete among themselves on the acquisition of more sophisticated weapons which was how Dogo Gide and Bello Turji became notorious.

According to him, “the more weapons a group has, the more respect it earned from other bandit groups in the forests and the capacity to attack a bigger community as well as carry out counter-attacks against the Nigerian security agencies.

“The bandits no longer rear cattle nor do they do farming. Kidnapping and cattle rustling are now their means of survival, their businesses and major economic activities. They live on the proceeds of crime. It is not their hard-earned money. How do you think they will be careful in spending and managing the money they get? The only way to spend the money is by buying more weapons to enhance their newfound lucrative businesses of kidnapping for ransom and cattle rustling,” he said.

Why banditry is unending in North-West — Matawalle

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, said recently that entrepreneurs who were benefiting from conflict were responsible for unending banditry in the North-West.

Matawalle said in Abuja: “Banditry has its economy, which is fuelling the crime in the country.

“Conflict entrepreneurs don’t want insecurity to end in this country. Many people in the North are part of the business. I call it business now because those selling drugs are part of it, those selling food, fuel and other essentials are all part of it. The informants get a lot from doing that. They are paid handsomely for that crime.

“So, they don’t want the evil to finish. Many people have keyed into the business,” he said.

He explained that during his tenure as governor of Zamfara State, he observed that when a bottle of coke was sold for N100 in the city, some people sold it for as much as N500 to bandits in their enclaves.

“Also, when a bag of rice was sold for between N18,000 and N21,000, when it gets to the enclave of the bandits, it goes for as much as N80,000,” he added.