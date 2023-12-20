Kidnappers shared us like commodities for sale, Adamawa monarch recounts ordeal

Stock

By: Kingsley Omonobi

A traditional ruler from Adamawa State, the Sarkin Tilijo Michika, under Mubi Emirate, Sarkin Suleiman Ibrahim Ahijo has disclosed that, but for the intervention of God and the fact that he disguised himself while traveling from the North East to the Federal Capital, Abuja, he would have been killed.

The traditional ruler, made the disclosure on Wednesday at a security dialogue session on how community-based solutions can be adopted in curbing insecurity.

Sarkin Sulaiman said, “I want to thank Almighty Allah for saving me from kidnappers after spending two days with them when I was kidnapped.

“If not for God, how would I have been here celebrating my birthday, which happened to be today, having been a victim of kidnappers? So I must say a little about my experience and the security challenges we have in the country.

“I was kidnapped in North Central between Kaduna and Nasarawa on my way to Abuja from Adamawa. There were so many of us who were kidnapped, and we were shared into groups and priced as commodities depending on our appearance, the clothes we were wearing, and the gadgets we had, such as phones that we were holding.

“The group that took me said I should call my family to bring a ransom of N20 million. Luckily, I disguised myself during the journey and didn’t wear my traditional regalia. I told them I was the driver of one of the vehicles and also a boy for the main driver. I told them I am responsible for my family and that, apart from driving, I am also a painter.”

“They said if I don’t do what they ask, they will deal with me. I then told them that if they wanted to kill me, they should use a gun to shoot me to make it fast instead of using a knife, which would be painful and take time to die. They then asked if I was the one to tell them how to kill me.”

“They named me Baba Painter, and after some time, they reduced my ransom to N10 million. It is really good to disguise when travelling. I told them my family could not get that kind of money and that I could try for N1 million. When I called my people about the situation, they made a mistake and sent it without delay. The kidnappers now said, No way, my family has money, and I must bring another N1 million. Eventually, I got another N200,000 before I was freed from captivity.

“Today, as we speak, in Isa LGA, Sokoto State, farmers can’t access their farms without paying dues to criminals. Today in Dansadau (Zamfara) you can’t celebrate the naming ceremony of a newborn without the approval of criminals.

Today Traditional rulers are targets of criminals.

“But as traditional leaders, we are supposed to be the closest to the government and the Nigerian people. However, we have been dumped aside. It is agreed that we play very critical roles in our communities. We settle cases and other issues.

\

“In every community, I can tell you that we settle between 850 and 890 disputes monthly. We are coordinators of customary law. We are organizers of communal labours, festivals, and promoters of socio-economic activities.

“However, we are constitutionally handicapped. No constitutional responsibilities (power), No salaries. 89% of traditional rulers are volunteers (Ward Heads), without salaries. We also suffer intimidation from the political class (even when they know they are wrong)

On how the kidnapping menace can be brought to a stop, Sarkin Sulaiman said, “There should be a law enabling the creation of traditional institutions as the fourth arm of government.

“The law should ensure the merging of the traditional institution with the judiciary and the return of customary and area courts to traditional institutions.

.

Also, there should be a salary review and enhancement for traditional rulers because everybody in the community comes to the traditional leader for food, sickness, and every problem.