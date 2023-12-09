Bandits sack Kidandan village in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Locals in their hundreds have moved out of their ancestral Kidandan community in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State weekend, following a raid by a group of bandits in the community who spent many hours shooting sporadically, killing some locals and abducting many.

Survivors told journalists that the bandits who had been terrorising the community, became more aggressive because of the failure of farmers to pay levies earlier imposed on them by the rampaging hoodlums.

The Kaduna State Police Command is yet to react to the incident.

The Kidandan attack comes a few days after the error bombing of locals by an Army Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ( UAV) in Tudun Biri village of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Over 120 were killed in Tudun Biri while more than 70 were hospitalised.

” For the past 6 days, the bandits have been coming to Kidandan, but this attack was devastating. They came and terrified us, stole and abducted our people. Every resident in Kidandan lives in extreme fear,” a local said under anonymity.

“Our women and children are leaving in droves. The number of those who embarked on this forceful and unprepared exodus would surprise you. They are moving to safety, perhaps to Zaria and other seemingly safe locations to squat with friends and relatives,” he added.

He alleged that instead of having a permanent security presence in the community, the operatives only came on patrol which had given the bandits the opportunity to operate whenever they knew the security operatives had gone.

Vanguard