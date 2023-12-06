Bandits kill one, kidnap eight passengers in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi

Bandits reportedly killed one person and kidnapped eight passengers along Lumma-Wawa road in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger state at the weekend.

Our correspondent gathered that besides the death and those kidnapped, the commercial bus they were traveling in was burnt down completely.

The bandits are currently demanding a ransom of N17m to secure the release of those kidnapped.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Borgu Local Government Council in the state, Alhaji Suleman Yerima Kilishi has called for greater synergy between the Army,the Police and Vigilante Group for effective policing in the area.

The Chairman who was reacting to the recent killing of the passenger and kidnapping of the eight people said a good working relationship between the Police, Army and Vigilante security outfits would guarantee the safety of lives and property of the people in the area.



According to him,”For the past few weeks now, the Local Government has been experiencing incessant attacks on the people along the same road and this is unfortunate.

“I am concerned and uncomfortable with the continuous presence of Armed Bandits, ISWAP and Boko Haram members who are terrorizing the good people of Borgu Local Government, and something urgent should be done on this.

“The ugly trend happens almost every week and I want to stress the need for security agents to rise up to the challenge and fight the menace to its logical Conclusion,” he remarked.



Alhaji Kilshi assured that the Council will continue to support the vigilante and the local hunters with a view to safeguarding the lives and property of the people adding that the council will not relent on that.

He also appealed to motorists and passengers to be security conscious and engage the services of Escorts while plying that road adding that security is everybody’s business as Government alone cannot do it.

The Council Chairman assured that the council is doing everything humanly possible to rescue the kidnapped victims unhurt.