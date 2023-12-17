Bandits ambush Katsina farmers, kill 4, abduct 8

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits have ambushed farmers harvesting farm produce in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, where they killed 4 and abducted 8.

Spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, ASP Abubakar Aliyu has confirmed that the bandits raided the farming communities at Dantsuntu and Nahuta in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Aliyu who said the Commissioner of Police in Katsina was aware of the incident, told journalists in an interview that 8 other peasants were missing.

A survivor said: ” The bandits came while our farmers were in their farms on Saturday, they encircled the area and started firing from all corners. Some died, others escaped and about 8 could not be found,” he alleged.

” This Sunday morning, we buried the dead. We are looking for those who could not return. People were caught in the crisis, we are thinking they must have been killed. Others returned, some are still missing. “

“Since yesterday, all inhabitants of Dantsuntu and Nahuta are in deep fear. We are not sure whether there would be more attacks by the bandits or not. We are in fear.”