Banditry: Gunmen abduct Taraba chief, 2 Police officers, 13 others

….Kill one, abduct 6 in Sokoto village

By Femi Bolaji

Two police officers, a district head and 13 others were reportedly abducted, yesterday, by bandits that invaded Pupule, in Yorro Local government area of Taraba State.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the village in the early hours of the day, while residents of the community were asleep.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, Abdullahi Usman, who confirmed the development, said the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, has ordered a manhunt of the marauders and safe rescue of the victims.

According to him, “The strike force and anti-kidnapping squad of the Police are currently combing the bushes with local hunters and vigilantes to rescue the victims.

“One of the Police officers kidnapped was on casual leave while the other works and resides in that community.”

In a related development, the Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed a bandits’ attack on Tursa village in Rabah Local Government Area, resulting in one fatality and the abduction of six individuals.

Ahmad Rufa’i, the command’s spokesperson, informed journalists in Sokoto that the incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday.

Rufa’I explained that the assailants entered the village, set ablaze a room which claimed the life of one person.

“Two motorcycles were also burnt during the attack, and six individuals were abducted, with an undisclosed number of cows rustled,” he added.

The spokesman assured that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ali Kaigama, has ordered a manhunt for the suspected criminals.