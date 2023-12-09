Badaru, Olawande, Gambari, others to receive peace award

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate United Nations, UN, International Day of Human Rights and the Universal Declaration, Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, Minister of Youth for State Ayodele Olawande, Amb Abdulfatai Gambari and others are to receive the ‘2023 Global Peace and Humanitarian Award’.

The ‘2023 Global Peace and Humanitarian Award’ for these personalities was disclosed by the Regional Representative for Africa for the Global Awards, Amb Ozuem Esiri, during a press conference in Abuja.

Esiri explained that the essence of the annual UN International Day of Human Rights and the Universal Declaration is to basically recognize and honour persons who had passionately and courageously sacrificed their lives for others, and also for those who had risked their lives for global peace.

He said the United Nations International Day of Human Rights and the Universal Declaration of the 75th anniversary on December 10th is hinged on the theme ‘Freedom, Equality and Justice for All’, which is in accordance with the inalienable rights individuals possess.

Therefore, he called for support for the UN International Solidarity Day, saying member countries need to sustain the Global Sustainable Development Agenda, which is people centered and the planet for Global partnership determined to lift people out of poverty, hunger and disease.

According to him, it is a day set aside to remind governments to remain committed to international agreements and also raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, through new policies, programmes and projects to eradicate poverty.

He also explained that Coalition of Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs), Soccer for Peace Foundation, Excellence One UK, Centre for Grassroots Development, Global Forum for Peace Justice and Human Rights, and other international civil Society Organizations worked together globally to critically and carefully select the nominees for the 2023 prestigious Global Peace and Humanitarian Award.

He stated that other outstanding individuals and organizations currently nominated for the prestigious Award in Nigeria and across the globe include Dr. Arthur Kanegis (United States) DG. Ayda Özeren (Turkey) PF. David Hartsough, Dr. Surendra M. Mishra ( India ) AmbP David Swanson ( United States ) Rev. Dr Jiseok Jung ( Republic of Korea ) Childs Path Foundation ( Nigeria ) and Pivot 2 Peace Foundation Canada.

Meanwhile, he called for an end to violence against women and girls as the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence continues and will end on December 10, which started from 25th November.

He said the theme ‘Invest To Prevent Violence Against Women & Girls’ calls on citizens to get committed in the fight against Gender-Based Violence, GBV, and to end it, and added that governments across the world should explain and tell their people how they can support and invest to curb GBV by joining the global movement with the #NoExcuse slogan to eliminate violence against women and girls.

Also, the Director of Programmes for the group, Dr Emmanuel Augustine, said that the award is presented to individuals and organizations who consistently promote peace and humanitarian services in their communities, regions and around the world.

According to Augustine, those who have made significant contributions in peacebuilding, human development, refugee assistance, gender equality, sustainable economic development, healthcare and education are those qualified for the Award.

He further stated that the organizations and its partners are set to also urgently provide huge tones of basic food and household amenities and humanitarian support to Families, venerable Children, Orphans and communities in need in the coming days, weeks and months as part of our Special projects.

Also speaking, the International Liaison Officer of the group, Churchill Jefferson, congratulated the awardees, and added they are expected to fully join all United Nations International Conferences in New York, Switzerland, Canada and other parts of the world, which serve as one of the biggest platforms for international connections and gathering of diplomats from around the world.