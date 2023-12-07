Backdoor Petition filing: 400 lawyers raise alarm over threats to whistleblower’s life

Barrister Ambrose Ajoyo Omoleaupen

Over 400 lawyers, on Friday, raised the alarm over persistent threats to the life of one of their colleagues, Yetunde Shaibu, Convener of the United Front for Democracy, UFD.

The lawyers, from across the six geo-political zones of the county, under the aegis of the Committee for the Defence of Democracy, said this followed UFD’s whistleblowing on an alleged clandestine move by the Social Democratic Party, SDP, to file their petition against the outcome of the November 11 election through the backdoor and backdate same to circumvent the provisions of the Electoral Act, having failed to do so within the 21-day window prescribed by law.

The lawyers, who spoke at an emergency press conference in Abuja, attended by 20 representatives of the organisation representing their zones, said the claim by the Secretary of the Tribunal that he was attacked and petitions stolen, shortly after the whistleblowing, was suspicious.

They noted that ever since Shaibu’s organisation raised the alarm on Monday, she had received a series of threat messages, while her family members had also been harassed endlessly for no crime other than the fact that she engaged in a patriotic act in defence of democracy and called for an investigation into a crucial matter after diligent findings.

The lawyers called on President Bola Tinubu, security chiefs and all relevant authorities to leave no stone unturned in protecting their colleague, saying “an injury to one is an injury to all of us.”

“With the insecurity challenge in Nigeria today, and the lawlessness being displayed, especially by desperate politicians in Kogi State in particular, and beyond, threats of this nature must not be glossed over, especially when the dare-devil politicians have made their evil intentions known even on public platforms,” they stressed.

The Convener of CDD, Ambrose Ajoyo Omoleaupen, Esq, who briefed the press on behalf of others, said, “All threats to her life must not be taken for granted but thoroughly investigated and the culprits and their sponsors nabbed before they carry out their nefarious criminality.”

The lawyers said, “we deal with tangible evidence and facts, not speculations. It is based on this that we have decided, without prejudice to whatever processes that are currently ongoing, to unveil the facts, to interrogate a few critical variables surrounding the whole incident as a way of furthering the cause of democracy and justice, which is a collective responsibility of all citizens.

“In the first instance, election petition documents are voluminous by nature, more so when you are talking about petitions purportedly submitted by four political parties. One wonders what all of those documents were doing in the custody of the Tribunal’s Secretary when they should have been safely kept in an office.

“You can’t be driving around town with such voluminous and sensitive documents that determine the very life of a petition.

“Secondly, a whole week after the purported filing and allegations raised publicly that no petition was filed, especially by the Social Democratic Party, the latter has not deemed it fit to put in the public domain valid evidence that it submitted any petition to the tribunal. At least there must have been acknowledgement documents or receipts or what is called counterpart copies given t the petitioners by the Election Petition Tribunal.

“We wish to call on all relevant security agencies to leave no stone unturned in investigating and getting to the root of this laughable but serious incident,” they stated.