Ayoola Jolayemi’s Men’s Room Initiative empowers men with insight for successful life

In a bid to foster personal and professional development among men aged 18-45, Ayoola Jolayemi, CEO of RiverBank Technologies, has hosted the 3rd edition of the Men’s Room initiative in Ogun State, Nigeria.

This visionary program aims to provide men with the insight, wisdom, and leverage necessary for a successful life journey.

Ayoola, a prominent figure in the business world, is not only the CEO of RiverBank Technologies, a leading engineering procurement construction, and infrastructure company but also holds the master franchise for CADD CENTRE, the world’s largest engineering design training company with headquarters in India.

Additionally, Ayoola serves as an Executive Director at Quintas Renewable Energy Solutions, showcasing his diverse expertise in the corporate sector.

The Men’s Room initiative is designed to guide men through the challenges and opportunities that arise during the critical life stage of 18-45 years.

Through mentorship, workshops, and networking opportunities, Ayoola aims to provide participants with the tools they need to navigate both personal and professional spheres seamlessly.

Ayoola’s commitment to empowering men is evident in the comprehensive approach of Men’s Room, covering topics such as career advancement, financial literacy, mental health, and relationship dynamics and many more.

The initiative seeks to address the holistic well-being of participants, recognizing that success extends beyond traditional career achievements.

Speaking about the Men’s Room initiative where he camped 45 men, Ayoola Jolayemi stated, “I believe that empowering men with the right knowledge and skills is key to building strong individuals and, consequently, a thriving society.

“Having been able to navigate some hurdles in life, more men should be given the guidance and support necessary alongside. Men’s Room is not just a program; it’s a community where men can learn, grow, and support each other on their journey to success.”

Participants in the Men’s Room initiative have praised the program for its practical insights, engaging sessions, and the valuable networking opportunities it provides.

As men face evolving societal expectations and challenges, initiatives like Men’s Room play a crucial role in fostering personal growth and resilience.

Here are what some of what the participants had to say,

“The Men’s Room 2023 was amazing. Having to be in the same room with men from different spheres of influence sharing their stories and being vulnerable is such a wonderful thing to experience.

“Pastor Jolayemi was simply awesome. I haven’t seen someone speak to me as Father, Friend, and Boss at the same time. It felt like God led me to join the room to know that I wasn’t alone.”

“My notepad is filled with what next to do, clarity was gotten. Old habits gradually fading away, new ones to be imbibed. I’m truly grateful for this

opportunity.”

“The Men’s Room 2023 was a solemn time for me to reflect the choice I have made and what I have become. It was a time to unearth myself to see areas

where I need to heal. It was a time for me to find my inward self. It was a time to evaluate myself.”

With Ayoola Jolayemi at the helm, the Men’s Room initiative is poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of men in the targeted age group, contributing to a generation of empowered individuals ready to tackle the complexities of the modern world.

As the program continues to gain momentum, it stands as a testament to Jolayemi’s dedication to empowering individuals beyond the boardroom and making a positive difference in the community and Nation at large.

Speaking further, he added that several interventions are available across board for women, more importantly communities to help them navigate through seasons of their lives. But there are very few of such targeted at men. Which is why he started this.

2024, he believes, will accommodate more men into the Men’s Room. Below are more pictures from this year’s event: