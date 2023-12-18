Ayiloge opts out of Yoruba movement’s leadership, aims higher

The Pioneering Vice- Chairman of the Yoruba Self-Determination Movement, Mr. Banji Ayiloge, has declined to run for a second term, aiming to work assiduously with serious-minded and concerned Yoruba leaders around the world on a common agenda for restarting the Yoruba development, which stalled following the 1966 coup d’etat in Nigeria.

Mr. Ayiloge said Yoruba of the First and Second Republics enjoyed better living standards than during the past few years in Nigeria. It was possible then because the Yoruba controlled their destiny. It was the golden era of Yoruba politics and development when life was more abundant as against life being difficult and almost meaningless now.

“Chief Awolowo led our region with an integrated development agenda of free education, free healthcare, agriculture, and full employment. These pro-people programs were made possible because the Western region controlled its resources, which it used to benefit the region’s people. Today, those resources have been usurped by an overbearing federal government with just a pittance dolled back to us.”

The outgoing Vice-Chairman said Yoruba from all social strata must understand that there is a correlation between the abject poverty in their land and the kind of debilitating federal government that Nigerian practices, adding that those who are comforted by the political configuration at the center of the moment must have a rethink. Our region has been declining for the past decades, and the decline has been rapid during the administration of Muhammadu Buhari. Unfortunately, the pace appears to have continued during the present administration as the trajectory of the downward spiral continues.

Mr. Ayiloge said when Obasanjo was President, the Yoruba region was neglected for eight years. An analysis of Obasanjo’s appointments shows they were skewed towards the East and physical development to the North. President Buhari’s administration was the government of the North by the North and for the North with multimillion-dollar projects directed to the North. Things were so bad that even foreign aid from the international community was mandated to be focused on the North. Yoruba cannot afford nor survive another locus period.

He lamented the current state of development in the southwest, which he said was unacceptable. According to him, hitherto, our focus to galvanize the Yoruba intelligentsia, particularly those at home, to fight for and safeguard their common interests had suffered on the platter of unenlightened self-interest.

Mr. Ayiloge said the intelligentsia – the Obas, Chiefs, Doctors, Lawyers, university professors, teachers, accountants, and other great Professionals that formed the bulk of the middle class in Yoruba land had lost their voices.

The former YSDM Vice-Chairman noted with concern that many of our professionals are daily plotting on how to escape Nigeria rather than stay back to organize to save themself and the unborn generation from abject poverty and inadequacies.

As the best among us flee to other countries for better living standards, Yoruba people are left with second-rate people to represent us in the game of political leadership in Nigeria. These clueless political leaders do not know what is at stake for our people. They wallow in sheer ignorance as they continue to lead us on the wrong path of abysmal decline. Therefore, to reverse course, Mr. Ayioge said all concerned Yoruba must begin to organize like never before to save this generation and those unborn children whose lives have been imperiled because of our collective inertia.

The outgoing vice-chairperson said those Yoruba comforted by the present should know nothing lasts forever. He pointed out that the Yoruba are yet to see the difference between this administration and that of Mohammadu Buhari in terms of a plan for physical development. Our roads are still impassable; security is still a problem as Fulanis still run rampage across our land; the federal government still takes the larger share of our resources, leaving us with less to develop our land.

Mr. Ayiloge said any Nigerian leader who does not recognize that the most significant problem besieging Nigeria centers on its nationality crisis is only playing an ostrich game. Nigeria is a multi-ethnic nation that has been unable to unite for a national agenda for development. The president should look at the election that brought him to power. Many people from other ethnic nations, apart from his own, are still fighting hard to prove that he did not win and that he is less deserving of the office of the president.

The Outgoing Vice Chair disclosed that dozens of patriotic Yoruba professionals at home and around the globe have formed the Yoruba Consultative Forum, organized to actively mobilize the Yoruba intelligentsia to act in our best interest. He added that there are two schools of thought in Yoruba land. The first calls for restructuring or a genuine federal system. The second advocates for a sovereign Yoruba nation. He said the two ideas are complementary of each other. A Yoruba nation makes Yoruba autonomy irreversible. Mr. Ayiloge pointed out that those in the North have consistently expressed their opposition to restructuring. Indeed, their opposition should not impede Yoruba from pursuing their wish for full Yoruba national autonomy. This is the only way Yoruba can achieve meaningful development and progress.