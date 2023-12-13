AWBL: Customs set for battle against Kenya Port Authority

By Jacob Ajom

Nigeria Customs basketball club will step out against Kenya Port Authority at 2pm today in the City Arena, Alexandria, Egypt in a Group A tie of the Africa Women Basketball League.

Both sides with one win each after the Coach Abdulrahman Mohamed tutored Customs a 57-46 points defeat of Universite de Douala on Monday while Kenya Port Authority defeated CNSS of the Democratic Republic of Congo by 82-46 points on Tuesday which makes today pairing an interesting match-up.

Customs forward and captain Nkem Akaraiwe must rally her teammates for the tasks as a win over the Kenyan could guarantee them a spot in the quarter finals.

Other games billed for today in the continent biggest women club competition are OverDose Up-Station of Cameroon versus ASPAC of Benin Republic at 11am, CNSS of the Democratic Republic of Congo against Universite de Douala of Cameroon at 5pm while Equity Bank of Kenya will be up against Rwanda Energy Group at 8pm.