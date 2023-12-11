Award-winning education expert, NewGlobe explores collaboration with UBEC

From left: Wura Jinadu (Director Policy & Partnerships, NewGlobe), Prof Bala Zachary (Deputy Executive Secretary, Technical UBEC), Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu (Vice President, Policy & Partnerships, Africa, NewGlobe) Dr. Hamid Bobboyi (Executive Secretary, UBEC) , Dr. Isiaka Kolawole (Deputy Executive Secretary, Services UBEC), Dr. Akin-Olusoji Akinyele, Group Managing Director, NewGlobe Education and Dr. Kunbi Wuraola (Director, Policy & Partnerships, NewGlobe)

In a groundbreaking move towards enhancing the quality of education in Nigeria, NewGlobe is exploring collaboration opportunities with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC). This potential partnership holds the promise of revolutionizing the education landscape by leveraging innovative approaches and cutting-edge technologies to address the challenges faced by the Nigerian education system.

The Universal Basic Education Commission plays a crucial role in the development and implementation of educational policies in Nigeria. With a mandate to ensure access, equity, and quality in basic education, UBEC constantly seeks strategic partnerships to bolster its efforts in providing a solid foundation for every Nigerian child.

NewGlobe is an education expert and a global leader in learning with a mission to ensure all education systems are inclusive, equitable & transformative. NewGlobe supports visionary governments to transform public education systems, the cornerstone of a prosperous, equitable, and peaceful society. Employing a unique combination of technology, data-driven training and coaching, scientifically-based learning materials, and technology-equipped support teams to significantly enhance learning outcomes at a large scale. NewGlobe’s holistic systemic approach has proven effective in improving learning outcomes across various socioeconomic backgrounds, aligning with the broader vision of education as an engine for accelerated and equitable economic growth.

NewGlobe, an organization acclaimed for its expertise in education innovation and reform, has garnered numerous awards for its contributions to transforming educational systems worldwide including the 2023 “Learning Provider of the Year” alongside the World Health Organisations and Dell Technologies in other categories . Their holistic approach combines research, technology, and hands-on experience to create tailored solutions for the challenges faced by diverse education systems.

During the session, UBEC led by Dr. Hamid Boboyi, Executive secretary discussed the learning challenges in Nigeria, the importance of education transition from analogue to digital alongside addressing the infrastructural issues existing in the country. The NewGlobe team led by Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, Vice President Policy & Partnerships Africa and Dr. Akin-Olusoji Akinyele, Group Managing Director NewGlobe introduced NewGlobe, its proven successes and the uniqueness and efficacy of its holistic approach to education which is already delivering results in Edo, Lagos, Kwara and Bayelsa.

The combined UBEC and NewGlobe teams agreed on the importance of collaboration, a full understanding of existing digital programs of UBEC as a basis for establishing a framework for working together and finding synergy to achieve mutual objectives. Proposed next steps from this session is to plan a working technical session to ensure both parties fully grasp the scope of each organization’s activities.

Collaborating with NewGlobe could potentially bring about a positive transformation in the Nigerian education system. A potential UBEC collaboration with NewGlobe will leverage NewGlobe’s expertise and proven success in innovative teaching methods, teacher training and development, technology integration, measurement and evaluation towards the improvement of learning outcomes for Nigerian children.