Aviation Minister sacks all directors of NAMA, NCAA, NiMET, others

Festus Keyamo

By Ezra Ukanwa

In a major shakeup in the aviation sector, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, has relieved the appointment of directors of key regulatory agencies, including the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMET, amongst others.

Others include Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN and Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau, NSIB.

Vanguard gathered that the development sent shockwaves throughout the industry, prompting speculation about the ministry’s motives and the future of these regulatory organisations.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on Wednesday approved the suspension, removal, and replacement of some Chief Executive Officers under the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

In a statement, yesterday, by Head Press, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace, Odutayo Oluseyi, said that the Minister’s move was aimed at restructuring and revitalising the agencies.

The statement said: “Following the change in the leadership of the Aviation and Aerospace Development Agencies’ CEOs and MDs aimed to reposition the aviation industry and ensure safety and efficient air travel experience by Nigerians in line with the renewed hope agenda of Mr. President, I am directed to inform all directors of the following agencies that they have been relieved of their appointments forthwith and should hand over to the most senior officer in their various directorates with immediate effect.”

The minister, however, ordered all affected directors to ensure strict compliance.