Aviation climate: 16 African countries in Lagos to tackle early warning signals

By Prince Okafor

No fewer than 16 African countries arrived in Lagos Monday , to address the challenges of early warning signals in the continent.

This came even as the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, called for synergy to combat the negative impacts of changing climate.

The agency stressed the need for provision of actionable impact-based products and services toward mitigating the impact of these weather and climate extreme events on lives and property globally.

Nimet Director General, Mansur Matazu, while speaking at the commencement of a two-week Early Warning for All, EW4ALL, initiative workshop organised by them in collaboration with the World Meteorological Organisation, WMO, in Lagos, stated that the initiative is spearheading a new action to ensure that every person on Earth is protected from early warning systems by the year 2027.

He noted that 16 African countries are in Lagos to kick off the initiative.

The countries include, the Republic of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Central Africa Republic (CAR), Congo, Cote-de-Ivoire, Gambia and Guinea Bissau.

Other countries are Liberia, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo and Gabon.

Matazu who was represented by the Director, Weather Forecasting Services, Mr. Daniel Okafor, said: “Weather has no boundary, and it is no respecter of political or geographical affiliations.

“All nations on earth must therefore synergise to proactively combat the negative impacts of changing climate by providing actionable impact-based products and services toward mitigating the impact of these weather and climate extreme events on lives and property across the globe.

“This workshop signifies a significant milestone in our collective efforts to enhance and strengthen early warning systems in the region, a vital component of our commitment to building a resilient community.

“Over the next two weeks, we will have the opportunity to engage with experts in various aspects of the weather and climate value chain, share best practices, and explore innovative methods. These efforts aim to enhance our capacity to predict and respond to weather-related hazards.

“The workshop seeks to comprehend the complexities of weather prediction and develop systems that are accessible, adaptable, and responsive to the diverse needs of our communities. The ultimate goal is to empower participants to go back home and implement early warning systems that are robust, inclusive, and leave no one behind.

“Therefore, we delve into the intricacies of early warning systems; our focus goes beyond addressing technical challenges, but investing in the safety and well-being of our communities.”