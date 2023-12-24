Attacks on power towers deliberate act of sabotage  – FG

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government has condemned attacks by vandals on power transmission towers, describing it as a deliberate act of sabotage.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, had at the weekend disclosed that vandals destroyed two transmission towers supplying electricity to parts of the North East, leaving Borno and Yobe without supply.

TCN said tower T372 around Katsaita Village in Yobe State was vandalised on Thursday, bringing down the 330kV transmission tower which pulled down tower T373 along the same line.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu said the government was concerned about attacks on power infrastructure, declaring that it has begun investigation to unravel those behind the incident.

The Minister in a statement posted on his verified X account (formerly Twitter) said those found responsible will be brought to book.

He wrote: “Deeply troubled by the recent act of vandalism on our power infrastructure. A transmission tower in Yobe State, tower T372, was deliberately brought down, causing a ripple effect that led to the collapse of tower T373 along the same transmission line. This criminal act occurred at 21:18 and has disrupted power supply to parts of the North East, affecting Yobe and Borno States.

“While I condemn this deliberate sabotage, I appeal to all Nigerians to stand against such actions. We cannot let a few individuals hinder our efforts in providing regular electricity to the nation.

“Our Ministry is working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate this incident thoroughly. Those responsible for this destructive act will face the full force of the law. Vandalism not only disrupts power supply but also poses a threat to the safety and well-being of our communities”.

Chief Adelabu stated that “in addition to immediate actions, we are mobilizing resources to quickly reconstruct the damaged towers. Restoring power supply to Yobe and Borno States is our priority.

“The incident involved the deliberate use of explosives on the 330kV transmission tower. Villagers confirmed hearing a loud explosion before the towers came down. This act of vandalism not only caused inconvenience but also raised concerns about the safety of our power infrastructure.

“We are taking this matter seriously and are committed to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions. TCN has swiftly mobilized a contractor to the site to commence the reconstruction of the damaged transmission towers”.

He explained that the government was working to restore supply to both the states.

“Our goal is not only to restore power supply to the affected areas but also to send a strong message that such acts of sabotage will not go unpunished. We are developing a comprehensive plan to enhance the security of power facilities nationwide and working on legislation to tackle the menace of vandalism”, he added.