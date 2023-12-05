Atiku seeks probe of Kaduna village bombing, calls for action to avert recurrence

Atiku

Former Vice President and 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Federal Government to investigate the accidental bombing of Tudun Biri community in Kaduna State by the Nigerian Army on Sunday.

Atiku made this call via his X handle on Tuesday while commiserating with the victims and families of the attack.

His words: “I am grieved by the news of the drone airstrike that killed dozens of people and left scores of others with various degrees of injury in the Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Ironically, the victims of this unfortunate incident were celebrating the Maulud anniversary. The incidence of miscalculated air strikes is assuming a worrisome dimension in the country. We need to develop counterinsurgency strategies that will insulate the civilian population from tragic incidents of this nature.

“I call on the authorities to launch a thorough investigation into this tragedy to avert future occurrences.”

He also urged the government to spare no resources in providing medical assistance for the injured and support for families affected.

He said, “Meanwhile, no resource should be spared in medical attention to the injured and assistance to the families of the dead. I pray that the Almighty Allah comforts the bereaved families and grants the dead eternal peace.”

Vanguard reported earlier that no fewer than 85 villagers were killed after the Nigerian Army, mistaking a village for a bandits’ camp on Sunday night, bombed a Maulud event.