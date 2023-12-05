Atiku expresses worry over accidental airstrikes, civilian casualties

Atiku

John Alechenu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has expressed concerns over the number of accidental Nigerian military air strikes which has killed dozens of civilians and left several others injured.

Atiku, who was the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 election, said this in a post on his X handle, on Tuesday.

He described the latest miscalculated military drone attack which killed dozens and injured several civilians in Tudun Biri community, in Igali Local Government Area of Kaduna State, as tragic.

While expressing grief over the incident, Atiku said, “I am grieved by the news of the drone airstrike that killed dozens of people and left scores of others with various degrees of injury in the Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Ironically, the victims of this unfortunate incident were celebrating the Maulud anniversary.

“The incidence of miscalculated air strikes is assuming a worrisome dimension in the country.

“We need to develop counterinsurgency strategies that will insulate the civilian population from tragic incidents of this nature.

“I call on the authorities to launch a thorough investigation into this tragedy to avert future occurrences.

“Meanwhile, no resource should be spared in medical attention to the injured and assistance to the families of the dead. I pray that the Almighty Allah comforts the bereaved families and grants the dead eternal peace.”

Recall, scores of civilians were accidentally killed when a military drone targeting bandits in forests within the vicinity bombed a group of locals celebrating a religious festival.