Atiku congratulates Senator Natasha on 44th birthday

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, has congratulated Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central, on her 44th birthday.

This was contained in a post on his verified X handle on Saturday.

“Happy Birthday Senator Natasha Akpoti. We celebrate your dedication and resilience in the service of your people.

“May this year bring you continued success in all your endeavours,” he wrote.

Natasha is the second of four children and the only daughter of a Nigerian father and a Ukrainian mother. Her mother, Ludmila Kravchenk, is a Ukrainian from Rakitna in the region of Chernivtsi. Her father, Dr Jimoh Abdul Akpoti, is from Obeiba-Ihima, Kogi, where she spent her early life. She lost her father in 1998 and the family had to relocate.

On March 5, 2022, the distinguished senator tied the knot with Alema of Warri, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan (a relation to former Delta governor Emmanuel Uduaghan), in a ceremony at her native home in Ihima. She is blessed with four kids.