At Romeo’s 50th birthday colloquium, Nigerians chart strategies to actualize Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda

By Jacob omimuye

The Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu took center stage at the 50th birthday colloquium of Romeo Aloaye Omoike, former Executive Director to the former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. The event, held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, drew top Presidential aides, Senators, members of the House of Representatives, Traditional rulers, captains of industry, academics, entrepreneurs, and politicians who converged to honor the celebrant.

Before the colloquium, the celebrant attended a Church Service at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church Maitama, where former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu, Senator Monday Okpebholo, Senator Ehigie Uzamere, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, Chief Oseni Elama, Hon. Festus Ebea, Hon. Mika Amanokha, Chief Taiwo Akerele, among others, joined him for the special mass thanksgiving offering.

The celebrant later visited the Hope for Survival Orphanage Home in Katampe, where he donated food items and money, accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Ann Romeo Aloaye Omoike, children, his mother, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Hon. Barrister Pascal Ugbome, among others.

The father of the day was the former governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, while the Chairman of the occasion was His Royal Highness Alabo, Dr. Reuben Jaja. The event opened with prayers by Dr. Cairo Ojougboh.

Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi, a public policy analyst and a professor of communication at Baze University, Abuja, delivered a keynote speech titled: ‘Substance for Renewed Hope for the Nigerian of Our Dreams.’ He described Romeo as an outstanding citizen, a conscientious professional, administrator per excellence, exemplary political appointee, a quintessential leader of men and women, and a forward-looking gentleman.

He said, ’Calling us out to discuss renewed hope and the Nigeria of our dream is an important evidence of an epistemic person, someone interested in a better future for the self and the society, and reflecting the more things you still envisage for others, either from the prism of the self or for the others, even without you. Invariably some patriotism is implicated here. Even nationalism. The problem however lies in how we perceive hope.

“In calling for the renewal of hope for the Nigerian of our dream, we are highlighting the limitations of the past and the present, signaling the effectiveness of the future.

“And this Nigeria of our dream is, of course, a positive one where institutions will function, where infrastructure will be top-notch, where we will feel safe and secure, where fear of the future will be minimized and where life will be much more predictable and ordered.

“Thank you, Omoike, for the courage to celebrate a birthday. Not many are that bold. And thanks again for creating the platform to discuss the important subject of hope, towards a nation of our dream.

“At 50, you are a man of form and substance, and from your past and your present, we can surely conclude that it is still morning yet on the day of your increase.”

During the discussion session, the panelists agreed that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu started well and has thus far shown leadership for the Nigeria of our dreams.

According to the first panelist and Special Assistant on Social Media to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Olusegun Dada, ’We have young people representing the government in various capacities. I happen to be on the receiving end of the narrative for the country of our dreams. The president, as a candidate, was one of the most intentional candidates of the 2023 election. He went out of his way to push the message of renewed hope that we seek as a country—not just for the old, the young, the rich, or the poor, but for every stratum of life.

“He took his campaign from just television appearances to town hall meetings to interface with Nigerians on what they wanted. He took out time to listen to everyone, and that’s why today, everything you see this administration doing and everyone who has helped him get into this office is what he preached during the campaign.

“The Nigeria of our dream is the Nigeria where we can sit like this, where our leaders can mentor us. My elder brother, Romeo, was mentored by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and he’s also mentoring people. This is exactly how it’s supposed to be—a progressive Nigeria.

“All the things the president is pushing for are for the good of those of us who believe in this country. We may not have our candidates emerge as the president of this country, but that doesn’t mean we must tear down the country. This president made it happen in Lagos—a place where everybody wants to be. Today, the city boy is in charge of the leadership of this country. I’m glad the people of this country freely elected this president to carry out all the changes and reforms that he promised. I believe that as citizens of this country, we have strong roles to play in ensuring that we do not allow the distractions of the 2023 elections to form the strata for the next four years.

“I believe that with the Supreme Court pronouncement affirming Asiwaju as the duly elected President, we have no other country to run to. I want to use this opportunity to encourage all the leaders and young people of my age who are not politically conscious that this is the time to get involved. This is the time to get into the system because for us to be able to change the system, we must first of all understand it. We are currently learning from the leaders that are greater than us, and our hope is that at the end of the day, we would be able to pass this mentorship to those coming behind us.”

For Ms. Chidinma Makuachukwu, the National Program Manager, Renewed Hope Shelter for the Poor, Refugees and IDPs, Mr. President needs our support and prayers to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

She said, “Coming from the humanitarian and development perspective, President Bola Tinubu was very intentional when he took on the mantra of Renewed Hope for Nigeria. He knew what he wanted, and that’s why he engaged the best hands that came on board to help him actualize his plans.

“For us in the humanitarian sector, we are focused on the vulnerable population, and Mr. President has initiated numerous empowerment projects that will be launched next year. Just yesterday, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs was in Kogi State to launch grants for vulnerable groups. Conditional cash transfer is ongoing, and the expansion and verification of the national register are also in progress—all of which are in place to actualize the Renewed Hope.

“I want to use this opportunity to plead with Nigerians to exercise patience for Mr. President. He means well for us; Rome wasn’t built in a day. I joined others to advocate for the election of Mr. President. I was passionate about him, although my people questioned how an Igbo girl could support a Yoruba man. But I saw the future of Nigeria in this man, and I believe in him.

“In my office, I oversee the provision of low-cost homes for the vulnerable population, and Mr. President has set a target of one million low-cost homes to be provided in the next seven years. This initiative is focused on the poorest of the poor, internally displaced persons, and refugees. We have many other ongoing programs as part of targeted interventions. Asiwaju is in the planning stage; give him time. He’s going to surpass our targets because he’s heading in the right direction. He needs our prayers because together, we build.”

Dr. Suleiman Barnabas, a Political Sociologist, an Economist, and the Current Head of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at Baze University, Abuja, said there are so many good things about the Renewed Hope agenda—numerous promises for those who have gone through the document. Besides, he expressed belief in the capacity of the President to perform and deliver on those promises.

Continuing, he said, “For the renewed hope to be delivered, it’s not going to be dependent solely on the president to make that happen. The state governors, the National Assembly members, and the various state Assembly members must also tag along to make the Renewed Hope a reality. Until there’s synergy between the state governments and the federal government, all the efforts of the president may not deliver the renewed hope promises.

He said, “Until we are on the same page with Mr. President, that’s when we are sure that the Renewed Hope agenda would be achieved, and I totally, absolutely believe, support, and always advocate for the Renewed Hope agenda of the President.”

He mentioned that there are some things wrong with our politics, posing a challenge to our collective progress. His words, “We hardly differentiate between partisanship and partnership. After campaigns and elections have ended, politicians must not pull down this country because they want to become president or governor by force. And so, I appeal to politicians that once the election is won, we have one country that we must protect. We must shelve our differences and work together to advance the collective aims of the government.

“The other issue is that our leadership recruitment process must be right. Nigeria is blessed with human resources—I would suggest that human resources present more advantages to us than even the natural resources that we have. Unfortunately, our leadership recruitment process is not right yet, including succession plans.”

Among the panelists was Chief Taiwo Akerele, who spoke on the bold steps of President Bola Tinubu while urging governments at all levels to make sacrifices for the survival of the country and for development partners to take the nation seriously. The discussion session was moderated by Mr. Frederick Apeji amidst the cutting of cake, screening of the celebrant’s documentary, group photographs. The celebration reached its peak with the joyous sound of glasses clinging together in a harmonious toast proposed by Prince Kassim Afegbua marking a moment of unity and shared optimism for the future and the Nigeria of our dreams.

Among the dignitaries present were the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Chief Lawrence Okah, Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (retd.), Chief Abu Inu Umoru, Hon. Ginika Florence Tor-Ijeomah, Hon. Victor Eboigbe, Chief Ayirimi Emami, Hon. Jaret Tenebe, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, Hon. Abass Braimoh, Ms Golda Osikhena, Chief Hon. Billy Osawaru, Hon. Blessing Agbomere, Dr. Philip Ugbodaga, Chief Francis Inegbeneki, Hon. Joseph Ugheoke, Dr. Lois Adams, Chief Richard Okozi, Hon. Usman Dauda, Bar. Henry Itseuwa, Hon. Gabriel Idusere, Hon. Benedict Etanabene, Bona Okhaimo, Afize Inu Umoru, Joshua Ikioda, Abudulsalam Muhammed among several others.