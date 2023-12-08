ASUU kicks against inclusion of TETFund’s in Education budget

Osodeke

By Joseph Erunke

Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has asked the Federal Government to separate the budget of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, from the Education annual budget, saying such step would enable effective budget implementation.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said stated this at the TETFund Alliance for Innovative Research, TETFAIR, Showcase and Closing Event in Abuja, yesterday.

Osodeke, who spoke against the backdrop of suspicion that the national education budget may not enjoy 100 percent implementation, observed that strangely, for the first time, government decided to add TETFund’s budget to the education budget.

ASUU president added that once TETTund’s budget was included in the national budget, “It is finished.”

He also called on Nigerians to deal with inferiority complex, which allows them to depend on services abroad, stating that every country in the world that wants to develop must use its ideas and use its people and those ideas are in the universities.

Osodeke decried continuous patronage of foreign goods and services by Nigerians even when they can be sourced locally.

He said: “In 2020, we were challenged to produce something better than IPPIS, it took us two months to produce it, UTA, which we have presented to National Assembly, to the House, then we said let’s test the twin and IPPIS came last, but Nigeria insisted on using IPPIS.