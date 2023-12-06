Aston Villa vs Man City: Preview, Head-to-head, team news

Manchester City travel to Villa Park seeking to avoid a fourth successive Premier League game without a win. Guardiola’s side could only get three points out of their last three games, including a thrilling 4-4 draw against Chelsea and a 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in their last game.

Aston Villa’s four-game winning run in all competitions was brought to an end last weekend as they came from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, with Olie Watkins scoring a late goal at the Vitality Stadium.

Only one point separates both teams on the Premier League table. City is currently in third place with 30 points, while Villa’s impressive form currently puts them in a position to qualify for the Champions League with 29 points in fourth place.

Team News

Aston Villa have no new injury concerns, although head coach Unai Emery admitted “some players are tired and have small pain.” Boubacar Kamara is available after serving a one-match suspension against Bournemouth, while Matty Cash, Lucas Digne, and Douglas Luiz are all one booking from a ban.

Man City will be without Rodri and Jack Grealish, who are suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

Head-to-head

Aston Villa wins: 57

Man City wins: 80

Draws: 42

Aston Villa possible XI

Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Manchester City possible XI

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Akanji, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Bernardo, Doku; Haaland