Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League match preview

It is Aston Villa vs Arsenal in another high-profile Premier League clash . Third-placed Aston Villa host second-placed Arsenal. Kickoff is a few minutes away.

Villa beat champions Manchester City on Wednesday, while Arsenal beat Luton Town in midweek.

Not only are Arsenal the last time to take any points from Villa Park but they have also won the last four league meetings.

Arteta had indeed lost his first three league meetings with Aston Villa.

The Villans two victories in the last 21 home league matches versus Arsenal came in 2020 and 2021 and were both 1-0 score lines. Other than that the Gunners have picked up 12 wins in that time.

In Aston Villa vs Arsenal clashes, the Gunners have won 89, and Villa 69, of 201 meetings.